Paige Spiranac claims her Taylor Swift Super Bowl take as one of her 'hottest' yet

Paige Spiranac recently stated that her take on Taylor Swift was one of her two hottest takes during the Super Bowl. Earlier, she had come out in support of the popular songwriter and performer, condemning the unnecessary trolling she faced after the Kansas City Chiefs' heartbreaking loss.

On Sunday, February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-22 victory over the back-to-back defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Following this, Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, came under attack from fans. However, many well-known figures, including Paige Spiranac, voiced their support for her.

On Monday, February 9, Spiranac took to X to share details of her two hottest takes from the Super Bowl.

"I've had some smoking hot takes in my day but who knew country music and Taylor Swift would be my hottest yet lol Eagles fans here is my peace offering😉," she wrote.

What were the two Super Bowl takes by Paige Spiranac that received the most hits?

In one post Paige Spiranac had called for the country music at halftime after Kendrick Lamar's performance on Sunday.

"Hear me out a country music halftime show next," she wrote on Sunday.

This post received over 56K likes and 3.1K reposts.

In another post, she had come in support of Taylor Swift after the latter got booed during the Super Bowl.

"It was reported that the NFL’s brand value has increased almost 1 billion dollars since Taylor Swift started dating Kelce," Spiranac wrote. "The NFL is using her popularity to boost their brand. So booing Taylor Swift is lame.

"She was just showing up to support her significant other. The amount of times she’s shown at a game or posted on social media is out of her control," she added.

This post received 5.4K likes and 296 reposts by the fans.

This wasn't the only post that Paige Spiranac made in Swift's favor. In the comments, one fan replied that no NFL fan cared how much money the famous pop star was bringing to the sport. In response, the 31-year-old golf influencer explained her point.

"That wasn’t my point," she replied. "People complain because she’s shown all the time. She’s shown because it helps the NFL brand. It’s not her asking for the exposure. But also more money the NFL brings in the better the product will be for the fans. None of it makes sense."

Speaking of the Super Bowl LIX, this was the Philadelphia Eagles' second Super Bowl win and their first since 2017. While eight teams have achieved consecutive wins, no one has claimed a three-peat. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team to win back-to-back titles twice.

