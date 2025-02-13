Nelly Korda’s efforts pay off as LPGA announces big new ‘pace of play’ policy

Nelly Korda, arguably one of the most exceptional golfers going around, has been a strong advocate for fast play. The reigning world No. 1 and her fellow golfers' efforts have paid off as the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour has announced a new 'pace of play' policy.

On Thursday, February 13, the Tour released an official statement explaining the new additions done to resolve issues of slow play. The new policy, according to the press release issued by the Ladies Professional Golf Association says:

New penalty structure for plus times

+1-5 seconds over time: Fine

+6-15 second: One-stroke penalty

+16 seconds or more: Two-stroke penalty

10-second allowance changes

The first to hit on par 4s and 5s will no longer receive an additional 10 seconds, except on reachable par 4s

The first to hit on par 3s, approach shots and putts will still receive the extra 10 seconds

These new changes will come into play at the Ford Championship slated to take place at the end of March. This new policy will apply to all LPGA Tour and Epson Tour events. The IOA Championship in April will also continue following this new policy.

In the past Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and other LPGA Tour players had voiced their frustration over slow play. The slow pace of play not only bothers the players but also the viewers and broadcasters. These newly introduced structure time thresholds and penalties decided by the LPGA Tour appear to be a way forward in curbing slow play issues.

Nelly Korda opens up about slow play issues

Nelly Korda at the 2025 Founders Cup (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda feels that the way forward is by "toughening it up" so that the fans who tune in for the events get the best viewing experience. She told Golf.com:

"I like it. I think that the way to change it is to just toughen up the rules. I mean, if you get a one-stroke penalty, I bet you’re never gonna get one again. It’s all about toughening it up," Korda told Golf.com.

Golf viewership has reportedly been on a decline for quite some time and while many causes can be named for it, slow play can be singled out as a major factor. Korda acknowledged the importance of quickening the pace of play for the sake of fans.

"I think it’s just going to be better for the fans. Instead of losing half your fans on the back nine, I feel like look they’re going to stick with it and watch the ending of it," she added.

Although the new policy will come into effect from the Ford Championship, the recently concluded Founders Cup recorded an incredible average pace of play in the final round. It was three hours and 42 minutes.

