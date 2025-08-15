Lexi Thompson exercises in gymwear as she makes "little improvements everyday"

Former full-time LPGA star Lexi Thompson is staying committed to her fitness routine after stepping away from regular professional golf. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner showcased a glimpse of her workout with her 600,000 Instagram followers.Thompson shared a carousel with one photo and three short workout clips. In the first picture, she could be seen standing in front of a rack of dumbbells, flexing her back.The following clips showed Thompson doing bicep curls and dumbbell bent-over rows, which target the lats, rhomboids, trapezius, and biceps. These moves help build upper back strength and improve posture.Thompson captioned her Instagram post:“Little improvements every day 👊🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2024, the 30-year-old also launched her own fitness app, Lexi Fitness, which offers golf-focused workout plans for $29.99 per month. The app includes guided routines designed by Thompson herself, helping users improve overall strength, mobility, and conditioning.Lexi Thompson, who has still been playing select events on the LPGA Tour this year, will next compete at the CPKC Women’s Open in Ontario, Canada, from August 21 to 24.How has Lexi Thompson played in the 2025 season?Despite playing a limited schedule in 2025, Lexi Thompson still sits comfortably inside the top 100 of the Rolex Rankings at No. 54 and holds the 46th spot in the Race to CME Globe. In her eight starts this season, she has come close to victory on a few occasions.Thompson finished runner-up at the Dow Championship at 20-under and added another strong showing with a tie for fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic. She also posted solid results with a tie for 12th at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a tie for 14th at The Chevron Championship, and a tie for 13th at the Founders Cup.Thompson's season also includes a tie for 38th at the Ford Championship, while she missed the cut at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the JM Eagle LA Championship.Statistically, Lexi Thompson has been a strong performer across most areas this season, ranking 14th in strokes gained total (1.56) with her best category being tee-to-green, where she ranks 34th at 0.73. She’s 38th in strokes gained off the tee (0.38), 40th in approach (0.41), and 87th around the green (−0.05), but her putting has been a bright spot, ranking 15th with 0.82 strokes gained on the greens. Her lowest round of the season so far is a 66.