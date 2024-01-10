Lexi Thompson hoping to emulate 2023’s end-season success by hiring a full-time caddie for this campaign

Lexi Thompson is hoping to keep up the pace in 2024 with a new full-time caddie, Colton Heisey. Working with Heisey, Thompson had a fantastic fall season in 2023, and she expects to build on that success in 2024.

Recently, Heisey announced the news of his working with Thompson for the 2024 season on his LinkedIn account. He expressed in a heartfelt statement how excited he was to collaborate with the LPGA Tour golfer. He wished Thompson an amazing season and thanked her for the chance to work with her.

"I'm super grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the best to ever do it. Looking forward to a great season and doing everything I can to contribute to her success," Heisey wrote on LinkedIn.

Monday Q Info shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Super happy for @Cheisey3317 he will be on the bag for @Lexi this year. Lexi’s good run at the end of last year was with Colton on the bag, so will be interesting to see what they do this season."

Lexi Thompson usually has her family members in her bag. Her brothers, Nicolas and Curtis, and father, Scott, have previously carried her bag in competitions.

Heisey, on the other hand, has caddied for PGA Tour player Brandon Matthew in the last season. However, the rookie player was unable to obtain the Tour card for the 2024 season.

Lexi Thompson's performance in 2023

The 2023 LPGA Tour season did not get off to a fantastic start for Lexi Thompson. She had trouble in the early going and missed the cut in two back-to-back tournaments at the beginning of the year.

At the Cognizant Founders Open, she managed to finish in T31, but her poor play continued as she missed the cut once more at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. She missed the cut in five straight events after finishing in T47 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Thompson rebounded towards the end of 2023, and recorded four top-10 finishes in consecutive events. She settled for the T8 position at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, fifth at 2023 The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, T7 at The Annika, driven by Gianbridge at Pelican and T6 at the Grant Invitational Open.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Lexi Thompson played in 2023:

Grant Thornton Invitational T6

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican T7

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America 5

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G T8

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G T19

Portland Classic Cut

CPKC Women's Open CUT

AIG Women's Open CUT

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational CUT

U.S. Women's Open CUT

KPMG Women's PGA Championship T47

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give CUT

Cognizant Founders Cup T31

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

The Chevron Championship CUT

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain CUT