Lexi Thompson left mesmerized by golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson headed out to play a round of golf recently at the Panther National, a course designed by the golfing legend Jack Nicklaus and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. Thompson was last seen in action at the recently concluded FM Championship, where she finished in a four-way tie for 24th.The 11-time LPGA winner is now enjoying a week's break before teeing up at the Kroger Queen City Championship, scheduled to take place from September 11 to 14. However, Lexi Thompson spared some time for golf practice amid her time off.She reached the private golf course, Panther National, located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She was in awe of the 18-hole championship golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas. She shared a picture of the course on her Instagram story and wrote:&quot;This place 🙌😍&quot;Lexi Thompson's story - Source: via @lexi on InstagramThe golf course spreads across 8000 yards, and the features of the course make it a real 'major tournament' test for professional golfers looking to conquer challenging conditions.Lexi Thompson, who is semi-retired, prepares to make her 11th appearance of the season at the Kroger Queen City Championship happening at TPC River's Bend in Ohio. Last year, she finished at T19 after carding a 10-under par score at the tournament.Lexi Thompson gets nominated for the Dow Impact AwardLexi Thompson recently received a nomination for the Dow Impact Award for her contribution to mental health and youth empowerment. The LPGA Tour announced the honor in their latest Instagram post featuring the 30-year-old American golfer.In the video, Thompson speaks about being grateful for her career as a professional golfer and the people surrounding her. She said:&quot;To be able to make a difference in the world, that's more important to me than anything. It means the world to me to be nominated for the LPGA Dow Impact Award.&quot;&quot;Dow has showed so much support for women's golf and I've been on tour 15 years now and I just wanted to be able to leave an impact on the game of golf and the women's sport in general,&quot; she further added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexi Thompson went on to share about the charities and organizations she has been a part of over the years, including First Tee (youth development organization), USGA, and LPGA's Girls Golf Program, to name a few. She has also partnered with breast cancer foundations, the Morgan Pressel Foundation, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She explained how the cause is close to her heart as her mother, Judy Thompson, is a breast cancer survivor.The Dow Impact Award was launched in June this year to honor LPGA golfers to celebrate their contributions in giving back to the communities. The other nominees include Ariya and her sister Moriya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang, Gaby Lopez, and Jennifer Kupcho.