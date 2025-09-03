  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Lexi Thompson left mesmerized by golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson left mesmerized by golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas

By Anusha M
Published Sep 03, 2025 16:58 GMT
Dow Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Lexi Thompson at the Dow Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Lexi Thompson headed out to play a round of golf recently at the Panther National, a course designed by the golfing legend Jack Nicklaus and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. Thompson was last seen in action at the recently concluded FM Championship, where she finished in a four-way tie for 24th.

Ad

The 11-time LPGA winner is now enjoying a week's break before teeing up at the Kroger Queen City Championship, scheduled to take place from September 11 to 14. However, Lexi Thompson spared some time for golf practice amid her time off.

She reached the private golf course, Panther National, located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She was in awe of the 18-hole championship golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas. She shared a picture of the course on her Instagram story and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This place 🙌😍"
Lexi Thompson&#039;s story - Source: via @lexi on Instagram
Lexi Thompson's story - Source: via @lexi on Instagram

The golf course spreads across 8000 yards, and the features of the course make it a real 'major tournament' test for professional golfers looking to conquer challenging conditions.

Ad

Lexi Thompson, who is semi-retired, prepares to make her 11th appearance of the season at the Kroger Queen City Championship happening at TPC River's Bend in Ohio. Last year, she finished at T19 after carding a 10-under par score at the tournament.

Lexi Thompson gets nominated for the Dow Impact Award

Lexi Thompson recently received a nomination for the Dow Impact Award for her contribution to mental health and youth empowerment. The LPGA Tour announced the honor in their latest Instagram post featuring the 30-year-old American golfer.

Ad

In the video, Thompson speaks about being grateful for her career as a professional golfer and the people surrounding her. She said:

"To be able to make a difference in the world, that's more important to me than anything. It means the world to me to be nominated for the LPGA Dow Impact Award."
"Dow has showed so much support for women's golf and I've been on tour 15 years now and I just wanted to be able to leave an impact on the game of golf and the women's sport in general," she further added.
Ad
Ad

Lexi Thompson went on to share about the charities and organizations she has been a part of over the years, including First Tee (youth development organization), USGA, and LPGA's Girls Golf Program, to name a few. She has also partnered with breast cancer foundations, the Morgan Pressel Foundation, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She explained how the cause is close to her heart as her mother, Judy Thompson, is a breast cancer survivor.

The Dow Impact Award was launched in June this year to honor LPGA golfers to celebrate their contributions in giving back to the communities. The other nominees include Ariya and her sister Moriya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang, Gaby Lopez, and Jennifer Kupcho.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications