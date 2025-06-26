Lexi Thompson & other LPGA Tour pros get nominated for an award that 'recognizes the gold standard in professional sports'

Lexi Thompson and Meghan Khang are gearing up for an intense battle in the Dow Championship. Amid the contest at Midland Golf Club, the LPGA Tour has announced an award for some of the impactful women athletes in golf.
The unique team-based tournament offers a massive $3,300,000 prize purse for all the players. Dow has been an official sustainability partner of the LPGA Tour in spreading sustainability and climate action with the help of the sport.
Now, Lexi Thompson and some other women golfers have earned nominations for the prestigious Dow Impact Award. The annual prize is awarded to golfers whose contribution to the community extends well beyond the golf courses.
Take a look at the post shared by the LPGA Tour on X (previously Twitter):
"Introducing the Dow Impact Award and the 2025 nominees 🌟 The Dow Impact Award, a new annual award that recognizes the gold standard in sports: athletes who excel in their sport while making extraordinary contributions to their communities," their caption read.
Lexi Thompson and other professionals' selection followed a rigorous procedure by the Tour. Three factors, namely Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainability, are instrumental behind their selection for the Dow Impact Award.
This award is a part of Celebrating The Green, an initiative to share impactful stories, showcasing the Tour's commitment to a sustainable environment.
Take a look at all the nominated LPGA Tour pros who are listed for getting the Dow Impact Award this year:
- Lexi Thompson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Gaby Lopez
- Rose Zhang
The winner of this award will receive a $25,000 paycheck alongside a contribution to their preferred charity. The Dow Impact award will also give the runner-up $10,000. Both of them will gain a bigger platform to showcase their efforts and magnify their impact on the community.
Lexi Thompson's impact beyond golf courses
Every Wednesday, and every one round per week, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner wears pink attire. Thompson started this drive when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She also supports breast cancer research organizations like the Morgan Pressel Foundation. Lexi is also an advocate for mental health.
The golfer extends her support for children suffering from complicated diseases through the Lexi Thompson Foundation. Her impact on children's golf is also showcased through First Tee, Friends of Golf, and the American Golf Foundation.
Thompson is regular with her support for families of Navy SEALs through the SEAL Legacy Foundation. She has also been a crucial part of the Wounded Warriors Project, a project aimed at the wellness of veterans. The project looks after military personnel who were harmed mentally or physically while serving for the United States.
The 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship winner is one of those golfers who stay late on the field to sign autographs and give away merchandise. She was the 2023-24 Girls Golf Ambassador, where Lexi encouraged countless young girls to take up golf.