Lexi Thompson makes sweet gesture to keep her dog 'comfortable' 

Lexi Thompson recently made a sweet gesture to make her dog, Luna, feel comfortable. The golfer often posts about her daily life on her Instagram handle and recently, she posted the photo of her dog. The dog’s breed is cockapoo and it's a crossbreed of the cocker spaniel and the poodle.

Thompson shared the photo of her dog of the same breed on her Instagram story, where the dog could be seen resting on the golfer's thighs comfortably. With that, she also wrote a caption, that read:

“Make yourself comfortable Luna.”

Lexi Thompson's dog - Source Instagram@lexi

Last month, Thompson had a shoot with her dog and her fiance for the engagement. The video was posted on February 21 and it showed Thompson in a white dress with her fiance and her dog.

Thompson also shared six pictures of the same shoot. The first photo showed the three of them, and the rest of the pictures were of Thompson with her fiance.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Lexi Thompson has only played at the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands and she finished tied at T13 after four rounds. Her total score was 9 under 275 after shooting 69-69-67-70 over the four rounds.

How did Lexi Thompson perform in the 2024 LPGA season?

Lexi Thompson had three top-10 finishes in the 2024 LPGA season including a T3 at the Ford Championship and a T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Her last LPGA 2024 appearance came at the CME Group Tour Championship, where she finished at T49 with a score of 2 under 286.

Lexi Thompson in the 2024 LPGA

LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club: T16

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: Missed cut

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: T3

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: Missed cut

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: Missed cut

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: Missed cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club: T2

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T9

Dana Open at the Highland Meadows GC: T19

CPKC Women's Open at the Earl Grey Golf Club: T33

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T55

FM Championship at the TPC Boston: T15

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T19

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G at the Pinnacle Country Club: T17

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at the Pelican Golf Club: Missed cut

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T49

