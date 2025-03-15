Lexi Thompson melts hearts in latest engagement photoshoot at Palm Beach

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson got engaged on January 1, 2025. Her engagement pictures with her fiance Max Provost were shared by their photographer Brianna Rose on Instagram on Friday, March 14.

Ad

In the pictures from a photoshoot which took place at Palm Beach, Florida, Lexi was dressed in a white dress with a flowy skirt, while her fiance wore a navy blue suit and brown leather shoes.

In the first picture, the couple stood close together and smiled at the camera. Thompson proudly displayed the engagement ring on her hand, which she placed on Provost's chest.

In the second picture, a collage depicted a black-and-white image of the couple laughing while holding hands and another shot of them sharing a tender moment. In the last picture, the couple is seen walking hand in hand along the brick path.

Ad

Trending

Brianna Rose captioned the post:

"More photos from Lexi + Max’s engagement session in Palm Beach #palmbeachengagement #floridaweddingphotographer Palm Beach Engagement Florida Wedding Photographer"

Ad

Thompson later reshared the pictures on her Instagram Story.

Max Provost proposed Lexi Thompson at Whistler, British Columbia, with the former pro golfer providing an update to her fans about her wedding dress last week.

Lexi Thompson retired from a full-time professional golf career last year but will continue playing golf on a part-time basis. In her last tournament of 2024 at the CME Group Tour Championship, she was asked about how it felt to see her family, Max, and friends showing support. She said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Yeah, it's incredible. I'm truly blessed to have the people around me that I do, whether it's family, friends, loved ones. Just everybody. I am just so grateful every day I have them because I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for them."

Information on Provost is relatively limited. He works as a Clinical Sales Representative at an American biotechnology company, Intuitive. He graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing and resides in Florida, as per his LinkedIn.

Ad

Lexi Thompson commented on her life after retirement

In her final tournament as a full-time professional golfer during the 2024 season in November, Lexi Thompson was asked how she envisions her life in a year with less competitive golf than in the past 15 years.

In response, Thompson said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's look like more of a normal life I would imagine. I just launched my Lexi Fitness app a few months ago. That will keep me a little bit busier. I want to travel, not for golf, but travel and get to explore some of the places that I've been interested in. Just take that time for myself. Get to spend it with my friends and family and just maybe pick up another hobby or two."

Thompson added she wants to cherish the moments with her family at home. The American turned professional in 2010 and had 11 career wins with $14.8 million in earnings on the LPGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback