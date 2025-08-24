Lexi Thompson opens up after failing to make the cut at the CPKC Women’s Open 2025. Lexi Thompson’s return to the LPGA Tour did not go as planned at the CPKC Women’s Open in Mississauga. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner, who had been away from competition since June, made her ninth start of the season but struggled to find consistency and missed the cut by seven strokes.

Despite the disappointment, Thompson took a moment to express her gratitude on her Instagram stories. Posting a picture of herself signing autographs for young fans on August 24, she wrote:

“Thank you to all the sponsors, fans and volunteers this week at the @cpkcwomensopen for making this week always great!”

Image via Instagram-@lexi

Thompson opened the tournament with a 5-over 76 in the first round, leaving herself with work to do on Friday. Her second round showed flashes of her scoring ability with three birdies, but a string of four bogeys and a costly double bogey pulled her back. She closed at 8-over 150 across 36 holes, which was not enough to extend her week.

Earlier in the week, a young girl’s mother posted a heartfelt picture of her daughter meeting Thompson at Mississauga Golf & Country Club. She wrote that her daughter had been inspired by spending the day with her idol and would treasure the signed golf ball she received, calling it “priceless.”

Thompson later reposted the image to her Instagram story, adding her own message:

“Thank you for watching me ALL DAY today. Means so much 🫶🏼”

With that, let's look at Lexi Thompson's 2025 season in detail.

A look at Lexi Thompson's 2025 season

Lexi Thompson’s 2025 LPGA season has been lighter than usual, but she has still made her mark with several strong finishes. Having stepped back from a full competitive schedule, the 30-year-old has teed it up in eight LPGA Tour events this year, advancing to the weekend in all but two.

Thompson showed flashes of her best form with two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a runner-up performance at the Dow Championship. That week, she closed at an impressive 20-under par, a run that included a low round of 66, and walked away with $195,577 in prize money.

Earlier in June, she delivered another standout showing at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, finishing in a tie for fourth at 13-under par across four rounds and pocketing $126,461. Beyond those top results, she added three more solid outings inside the top 15, coming at the Chevron Championship, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and the Founders Cup.

Her consistency this season has earned her more than $638,200 in official prize money. As of August 20, Thompson sits at World No. 56 and holds the 46th spot on the Race to CME Globe standings.

