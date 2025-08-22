"Means so much," - Lexi Thompson sends special message to young supporter at CPKC Women’s Open

Lexi Thompson teed off at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open on Thursday, August 21. She shared a wholesome moment with a young fan during the tournament, and later revealed how much the interaction meant to her.

A young fan’s mother shared a wholesome picture of her daughter and Thompson at Mississauga Golf & Country Club. She wrote that her daughter will be inspired for years to come because she got to meet her idol, Lexi Thompson. She also added that the young golf fan got a signed ball from the LPGA Tour star, which was “priceless.”

Thompson reposted the picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Thank you for watching me ALL DAY today. Means so much 🫶🏼”

Image taken from Thompson’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@lexi

After a two-month break, Lexi Thompson makes her comeback to the field at the CPKC Women’s Open. Although she has not competed in any tournaments since the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, she kept her game fresh by regularly practicing on the course.

Earlier this month, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner shared a video of herself wearing a black skirt and a white top while practicing her swing.

She wrote in the caption:

“Had to take some time off, but back to practicing now 👊🏼”

Image taken from Thompson’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@lexi

Before that, she shared another post announcing that she was taking a “good amount of time” off competitions. She didn’t provide any details about her hiatus, but only wrote that the decision was due to “personal reasons.”

How did Lexi Thompson perform in the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1?

Lexi Thompson had a poor opening round at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open in Mississauga Golf & Country Club. She teed off with one birdie on the par-4 second hole, but her game went downhill after that.

The Coral Springs native shot four bogeys on alternate holes from holes three to nine. Her game on the back nine didn’t fare any better as she shot three more bogeys and a second birdie on the par-4 15th hole.

Thompson scored 5-over 76 in the round, tying for 140th position with Yuka Sao, Weiwei Zhang, Hyo Joon Jang, and four other golfers. She is 12 strokes behind Akie Iwai, who has taken an early lead with 7-under.

Here’s a look at Lexi Thompson’s scorecard from her first round at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 6

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 3) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

