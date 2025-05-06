Lexi Thompson rocks a white & black outfit as she shows her swing to 600K IG followers

Lexi Thompson recently shared a golf swing video on her Instagram story with her 600,000 followers while wearing a white floral polo and black shorts. The post comes shortly after her T14 finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship.

Ad

Lexi Thompson in black and white outfit

Thompson, who announced her retirement from full-time professional golf in 2024, has continued to make selective appearances on the LPGA Tour. Following the Chevron Championship, she shared a carousel post from Nashville wearing a black dress, captioned, "Wedding fun in Nashville".

Ad

Trending

Despite stepping back from full-time competition, Thompson has remained active both on and off the course. She recently announced a partnership with Crystal Cruises to launch The Crystal Cup, a new amateur golf tournament series. She posted about the same on her Instagram account.

"In my career, I’ve always aimed for the exceptional — and that’s exactly why I’m proud to partner with @crystalcruises for the launch of The Crystal Cup, a premier amateur golf tournament unlike any other. Thirteen qualifying events. One unforgettable final. The ultimate prize? A 29-night voyage with Crystal, where every detail reflects the pinnacle of refined travel. Discover more about the tournament and what sets Crystal apart," read the caption.

Ad

Ad

Thompson officially announced her retirement from full-time golf in 2024 after competing on the LPGA Tour for over a decade. She made history in 2007 by becoming the youngest golfer to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12. She secured her first LPGA victory at age 16 in 2011 and went on to win a major title at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship.

How has Lexi Thompson's performance been so far in 2025?

Lexi Thompson has made four LPGA Tour starts in the 2025 season so far. She opened her season at the Cognizant Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, finishing T13 at nine under par. Carding carded rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 for a total of 275 strokes, she earned $29,235—her best result of the season to date.

Ad

At the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club presented by Wild Horse Pass, the golfer finished T38. Thompson shot rounds of 74, 66, 68, and 69, finishing at 11-under with a total of 277 strokes. She earned $11,595 for her performance.

Thompson missed the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. She posted rounds of 72 and 70, finishing at two-under with a total of 142 strokes.

Lexi Thompson's most recent appearance came at the Chevron Championship, where she finished T14. She shot 73, 67, 70, and 76 for a 2-under-par total of 286 strokes, collecting $104,783.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More