Lexi Thompson embraces all-black look for 'wedding fun'

Lexi Thompson has updated her fans on what she is up to right now. Thompson currently has some free time following her good performance in the Chevron Championship. She is currently semi-retired from the game and only participates in the key games. This means she has plenty of time to prepare for her next event, and in the meantime, she has been enjoying a wedding.
Lexi Thompson shared an Instagram post with numerous photographs of herself wearing a black dress. The golfer mentioned that she is in Nashville for the wedding and is enjoying it. Here's Thompson's caption for the post:
"Wedding fun in Nashville ☺️"
Talking a bit about her game at the Chevron Championship, Lexi Thompson performed above fans' expectations. It was the first Major of the year, and she secured a tie for 14th place with a total score of 286, two under par. Here's a breakdown of how she performed in each round:
Round 1 – 73 (+1)
- Lexi Thompson opened the tournament with a 1-over-par 73. This round placed her in a tie for 40th position.
Round 2 – 67 (-5)
- In the second round, Thompson once again showed the fans her skill by shooting a 5-under-par 67. She significantly climbed the leaderboard and moved into a tie for 10th place at 4-under par overall.
Round 3 – 70 (-2)
- Thompson in the third round shot a 2-under-par 70. This consistent play kept her in contention, maintaining her position within the top 10.
Round 4 – 76 (+4)
- In the final round, Thompson faced challenges, recording a 4-over-par 76. Despite the setback, she managed to secure a tie for 14th place.
How much did Lexi Thompson make from the Chevron Championship?
As earlier mentioned, Lexi Thompson finished tied for 14th position in this competition. She and a few other tournament participants earned a total of $113,336. Here's a breakdown of what each golfer who made the cut earned from the tournament:
- Mao Saigo – $1,200,000
- Hyo Joo Kim – $500,759
- Ariya Jutanugarn – $500,759
- Ruoning Yin – $500,759
- Lindy Duncan – $500,759
- Jin Young Ko – $231,616
- Sarah Schmelzel – $231,616
- Haeran Ryu – $231,616
- Manon De Roey – $157,690
- Carlota Ciganda – $157,690
- Hye-Jin Choi – $157,690
- Yan Liu – $157,690
- Angel Yin – $131,356
- Nelly Korda – $113,336
- Weiwei Zhang – $113,336
- Minjee Lee – $113,336
- Lexi Thompson – $113,336
- Allisen Corpuz – $90,644
- Esther Henseleit – $90,644
- Mi Hyang Lee – $90,644
- Chanettee Wannasaen – $90,644
- Lauren Coughlin – $90,644
- In Gee Chun – $90,644
- Jeeno Thitikul – $75,091
- Sei Young Kim – $75,091
- Emily Kristine Pedersen – $75,091
- Somi Lee – $75,091
- Brooke Matthews – $66,681
- Georgia Hall – $66,681
- Chisato Iwai – $52,663
- Andrea Lee – $52,663
- Stephanie Kyriacou – $52,663
- Dewi Weber – $52,663
- Ayaka Furue – $52,663
- Miyu Yamashita – $52,663
- Sophia Popov – $52,663
- Pajaree Anannarukarn – $52,663
- Elizabeth Szokol – $52,663
- Lucy Li – $52,663
- Yuri Yoshida – $39,248
- A Lim Kim – $39,248
- Cassie Porter – $39,248
- Megan Khang – $39,248
- Maja Stark – $31,087
- Brooke M. Henderson – $31,087
- Yuna Nishimura – $31,087
- Akie Iwai – $31,087
- Gabriela Ruffels – $31,087
- Hinako Shibuno – $31,087
- Albane Valenzuela – $31,087
- Auston Kim – $31,087
- Nasa Hataoka – $24,028
- Lydia Ko – $24,028
- Ingrid Lindblad – $24,028
- Ina Yoon – $24,028
- Miranda Wang – $24,028
- Amy Yang – $24,028
- Cheyenne Knight – $24,028
- Grace Kim – $20,160
- Anna Nordqvist – $20,160
- Rio Takeda – $20,160
- Aditi Ashok – $18,422
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – $18,422
- Jasmine Suwannapura – $18,422
- Minami Katsu – $18,422
- Ashleigh Buhai – $18,422
- Alena Sharp – $16,820
- Leona Maguire – $16,820
- Alexa Pano – $16,820
- Gigi Stoll – $16,022
- Paula Reto – $15,719
- Jenny Shin – $15,719
- Gianna Clemente (a) – $0
- Jin Hee Im – $15,317
- Yu Liu – $15,317
- Frida Kinhult – $14,939
- Peiyun Chien – $14,939
- Lilia Vu – $14,655
- Ryann O'Toole – $14,376
- Jeongeun Lee5 – $14,376
- Pernilla Lindberg – $14,101