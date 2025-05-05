Lexi Thompson embraces all-black look for 'wedding fun'

Lexi Thompson has updated her fans on what she is up to right now. Thompson currently has some free time following her good performance in the Chevron Championship. She is currently semi-retired from the game and only participates in the key games. This means she has plenty of time to prepare for her next event, and in the meantime, she has been enjoying a wedding.

Ad

Lexi Thompson shared an Instagram post with numerous photographs of herself wearing a black dress. The golfer mentioned that she is in Nashville for the wedding and is enjoying it. Here's Thompson's caption for the post:

"Wedding fun in Nashville ☺️"

Ad

Trending

Talking a bit about her game at the Chevron Championship, Lexi Thompson performed above fans' expectations. It was the first Major of the year, and she secured a tie for 14th place with a total score of 286, two under par. Here's a breakdown of how she performed in each round:

Round 1 – 73 (+1)

Lexi Thompson opened the tournament with a 1-over-par 73. This round placed her in a tie for 40th position.

Round 2 – 67 (-5)

Ad

In the second round, Thompson once again showed the fans her skill by shooting a 5-under-par 67. She significantly climbed the leaderboard and moved into a tie for 10th place at 4-under par overall.

Round 3 – 70 (-2)

Thompson in the third round shot a 2-under-par 70. This consistent play kept her in contention, maintaining her position within the top 10.

Round 4 – 76 (+4)

In the final round, Thompson faced challenges, recording a 4-over-par 76. Despite the setback, she managed to secure a tie for 14th place.

Ad

How much did Lexi Thompson make from the Chevron Championship?

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

As earlier mentioned, Lexi Thompson finished tied for 14th position in this competition. She and a few other tournament participants earned a total of $113,336. Here's a breakdown of what each golfer who made the cut earned from the tournament:

Mao Saigo – $1,200,000

Hyo Joo Kim – $500,759

Ariya Jutanugarn – $500,759

Ruoning Yin – $500,759

Lindy Duncan – $500,759

Jin Young Ko – $231,616

Sarah Schmelzel – $231,616

Haeran Ryu – $231,616

Manon De Roey – $157,690

Carlota Ciganda – $157,690

Hye-Jin Choi – $157,690

Yan Liu – $157,690

Angel Yin – $131,356

Nelly Korda – $113,336

Weiwei Zhang – $113,336

Minjee Lee – $113,336

Lexi Thompson – $113,336

Allisen Corpuz – $90,644

Esther Henseleit – $90,644

Mi Hyang Lee – $90,644

Chanettee Wannasaen – $90,644

Lauren Coughlin – $90,644

In Gee Chun – $90,644

Jeeno Thitikul – $75,091

Sei Young Kim – $75,091

Emily Kristine Pedersen – $75,091

Somi Lee – $75,091

Brooke Matthews – $66,681

Georgia Hall – $66,681

Chisato Iwai – $52,663

Andrea Lee – $52,663

Stephanie Kyriacou – $52,663

Dewi Weber – $52,663

Ayaka Furue – $52,663

Miyu Yamashita – $52,663

Sophia Popov – $52,663

Pajaree Anannarukarn – $52,663

Elizabeth Szokol – $52,663

Lucy Li – $52,663

Yuri Yoshida – $39,248

A Lim Kim – $39,248

Cassie Porter – $39,248

Megan Khang – $39,248

Maja Stark – $31,087

Brooke M. Henderson – $31,087

Yuna Nishimura – $31,087

Akie Iwai – $31,087

Gabriela Ruffels – $31,087

Hinako Shibuno – $31,087

Albane Valenzuela – $31,087

Auston Kim – $31,087

Nasa Hataoka – $24,028

Lydia Ko – $24,028

Ingrid Lindblad – $24,028

Ina Yoon – $24,028

Miranda Wang – $24,028

Amy Yang – $24,028

Cheyenne Knight – $24,028

Grace Kim – $20,160

Anna Nordqvist – $20,160

Rio Takeda – $20,160

Aditi Ashok – $18,422

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – $18,422

Jasmine Suwannapura – $18,422

Minami Katsu – $18,422

Ashleigh Buhai – $18,422

Alena Sharp – $16,820

Leona Maguire – $16,820

Alexa Pano – $16,820

Gigi Stoll – $16,022

Paula Reto – $15,719

Jenny Shin – $15,719

Gianna Clemente (a) – $0

Jin Hee Im – $15,317

Yu Liu – $15,317

Frida Kinhult – $14,939

Peiyun Chien – $14,939

Lilia Vu – $14,655

Ryann O'Toole – $14,376

Jeongeun Lee5 – $14,376

Pernilla Lindberg – $14,101

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More