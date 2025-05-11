Lexi Thompson sends a message to her "biggest role model" after 2025 Chevron Championship disappointment

The last time Lexi Thompson played professional golf, she was spotted competing against big names like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull at the 2025 Chevron Championship. While Thompson registered a top-20 finish (T14), her outing ended in disappointment.
After Round 3, Thompson was placed at T6 with a score of 6-under. Had Thompson played exceptional golf, she could have won or at least finished top-5. However, it seems the American golfer is not bothered by this anymore. Recently, she posted a message on Instagram for her "biggest role model."
The "biggest role model" in question is Lexi Thompson's mother. On Instagram, she shared a message for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Thompson wrote:
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there , but especially to my best friend and my biggest role model ! So thankful for you every single day ❤️ I love you mom!
You can check what Lexi Thompson wrote in the post below:
It must be noted that until now, Lexi Thompson participated in four professional tournaments. While she made the cut in three, the JM Eagle LA Championship remains the only tournament in which she missed the cut. Also, while her best finish comes at the Founders Cup (T13), the biggest tournament she has played is The Chevron Championship.
How much did Lexi Thompson earn at the 2025 Chevron Championship?
The 2025 Chevron Championship had a total purse of $8M. While the lion's share of this purse went to Mao Saigo ($1,200,000), Lexi Thompson earned $113,336 for her T14 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Chevron Championship:
- 1 Mao Saigo -7 $1,200,000
- T14 Lexi Thompson -2 $113,336
