Lexi Thompson sends a message to her "biggest role model" after 2025 Chevron Championship disappointment

The last time Lexi Thompson played professional golf, she was spotted competing against big names like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull at the 2025 Chevron Championship. While Thompson registered a top-20 finish (T14), her outing ended in disappointment.

After Round 3, Thompson was placed at T6 with a score of 6-under. Had Thompson played exceptional golf, she could have won or at least finished top-5. However, it seems the American golfer is not bothered by this anymore. Recently, she posted a message on Instagram for her "biggest role model."

The "biggest role model" in question is Lexi Thompson's mother. On Instagram, she shared a message for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Thompson wrote:

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there , but especially to my best friend and my biggest role model ! So thankful for you every single day ❤️ I love you mom!

You can check what Lexi Thompson wrote in the post below:

It must be noted that until now, Lexi Thompson participated in four professional tournaments. While she made the cut in three, the JM Eagle LA Championship remains the only tournament in which she missed the cut. Also, while her best finish comes at the Founders Cup (T13), the biggest tournament she has played is The Chevron Championship.

How much did Lexi Thompson earn at the 2025 Chevron Championship?

The 2025 Chevron Championship had a total purse of $8M. While the lion's share of this purse went to Mao Saigo ($1,200,000), Lexi Thompson earned $113,336 for her T14 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Chevron Championship:

1 Mao Saigo -7 $1,200,000

P2 Hyo Joo Kim -7 $500,759

P2 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 $500,759

P2 Ruoning Yin -7 $500,759

P2 Lindy Duncan -7 $500,759

T6 Jin Young Ko -5 $231,616

T6 Sarah Schmelzel -5 $231,616

T6 Haeran Ryu -5 $231,616

T9 Manon De Roey -4 $157,690

T9 Carlota Ciganda -4 $157,690

T9 Hye-Jin Choi -4 $157,690

T9 Yan Liu -4 $157,690

13 Angel Yin -3 $131,356

T14 Nelly Korda -2 $113,336

T14 Weiwei Zhang -2 $113,336

T14 Minjee Lee -2 $113,336

T14 Lexi Thompson -2 $113,336

T18 Allisen Corpuz -1 $90,644

T18 Esther Henseleit -1 $90,644

T18 Mi Hyang Lee -1 $90,644

T18 Chanettee Wannasaen -1 $90,644

T18 Lauren Coughlin -1 $90,644

T18 In Gee Chun -1 $90,644

T24 Jeeno Thitikul E $75,091

T24 Sei Young Kim E $75,091

T24 Emily Kristine Pedersen E $75,091

T24 Somi Lee E $75,091

T28 Brooke Matthews 1 $66,681

T28 Georgia Hall 1 $66,681

T30 Chisato Iwai 2 $52,663

T30 Andrea Lee 2 $52,663

T30 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 $52,663

T30 Dewi Weber 2 $52,663

T30 Ayaka Furue 2 $52,663

T30 Miyu Yamashita 2 $52,663

T30 Sophia Popov 2 $52,663

T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 $52,663

T30 Elizabeth Szokol 2 $52,663

T30 Lucy Li 2 $52,663

T40 Yuri Yoshida 3 $39,248

T40 A Lim Kim 3 $39,248

T40 Cassie Porter 3 $39,248

T40 Megan Khang 3 $39,248

T44 Maja Stark 4 $31,087

T44 Brooke M. Henderson 4 $31,087

T44 Yuna Nishimura 4 $31,087

T44 Akie Iwai 4 $31,087

T44 Gabriela Ruffels 4 $31,087

T44 Hinako Shibuno 4 $31,087

T44 Albane Valenzuela 4 $31,087

T44 Auston Kim 4 $31,087

T52 Nasa Hataoka 5 $24,028

T52 Lydia Ko 5 $24,028

T52 Ingrid Lindblad 5 $24,028

T52 Ina Yoon 5 $24,028

T52 Miranda Wang 5 $24,028

T52 Amy Yang 5 $24,028

T52 Cheyenne Knight 5 $24,028

T59 Grace Kim 6 $20,160

T59 Anna Nordqvist 6 $20,160

T59 Rio Takeda 6 $20,160

T62 Aditi Ashok 7 $18,422

T62 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 7 $18,422

T62 Jasmine Suwannapura 7 $18,422

T62 Minami Katsu 7 $18,422

T62 Ashleigh Buhai 7 $18,422

T67 Alena Sharp 8 $16,820

T67 Leona Maguire 8 $16,820

T67 Alexa Pano 8 $16,820

70 Gigi Stoll 9 $16,022

T71 Paula Reto 10 $15,719

T71 Jenny Shin 10 $15,719

T71 Gianna Clemente (a) 10 $0

T74 Jin Hee Im 11 $15,317

T74 Yu Liu 11 $15,317

T76 Frida Kinhult 12 $14,939

T76 Peiyun Chien 12 $14,939

78 Lilia Vu 13 $14,655

T79 Ryann O'Toole 14 $14,376

T79 Jeongeun Lee5 14 $14,376

81 Pernilla Lindberg 15 $14,101

