Lexi Thompson shares her go-to golf course snack amid absence from ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

Lexi Thompson is not competing at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, taking place from July 24 to 27, but she’s keeping active off the course with brand promotions. The 30-year-old recently teamed up with Golf Galaxy to promote her favorite golf items and shared a quick “What’s in the Bag” video on Instagram Story. In the clip, she revealed her favorite golf essentials, including her go-to on-course snack, Quest Protein Bars.In the clip, Lexi Thompson sported a white Puma golf polo with a black skirt and topped it off with a black Cobra cap. She also wore a white glove on her left hand, which is priced at $10.99. She also showed off her favorite ball markers, including one customized with her dog Leo’s face. Her go-to on-course snack is Quest Protein Bars, available in flavors like chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal chocolate chip, strawberry, and apple pie, starting at $29.99 for a box of 12.&quot;I'm going to walk you through a few of my favorite items in my golf bag,” she said in the video.“To start, definitely the Maxfli Tour X-Ball. Definitely have a few of these in the golf bag when I'm performing. And my go-to snack are the Quest Protein Bars. They're low in carbs, low in sugar, and high in protein, so definitely a good go-to. And of course, my few favorite ball markers. I have a Leo ball marker, which is red, white, and blue. And then I have a Leo ball marker that I also carry in my bag. So these are my two that I always carry, depending on how I'm putting, and I might switch them out, but they always keep me happy,” she added.Lexi Thompson's stories - Source: via @lexi on InstagramThough Thompson retired from full-time competition in 2024 due to mental health concerns, she has played in eight LPGA events this season. Her last outing came in June at the Dow Championship, where she finished runner-up alongside Megan Khang.Lexi Thompson to speak at Wyndham Championship’s Executive Women’s Day eventLexi Thompson will appear as a featured speaker at the 2025 Wyndham Championship Executive Women’s Day, scheduled for July 29 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina. The announcement was made in a July 14 Instagram post by ConeHealth, the presenting sponsor of the event. With the theme “Rise to the Challenge”, the event will focus on advocacy and mental health. Thompson will be part of an on-stage interview moderated by NBC Sports reporter Zora Stephenson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 11-time LPGA Tour winner stepped away from full-time competition in May 2024, citing mental health struggles and the pressures of life on tour. Speaking at the U.S. Women’s Open last year, she opened up about the emotional toll of media attention and the constant need to perform, saying, “It’s ok to not be ok&quot;.Despite her semi-retirement, Lexi Thompson remains active on tour. She currently ranks No. 46 in the Rolex Rankings and No. 39 in the Race to CME Globe. She has made six cuts in 2025 and posted two top-10 finishes. Her last LPGA victory came at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic.