Lexi Thompson has taken semi-retirement from the LPGA Tour and is enjoying her life away from the limelight and stress of professional golf. She is also quite active on Instagram and recently shared a picture from the golf course where she once played with the current U.S. President Donald Trump.

Thompson shared a picture on her Instagram story from the practice greens of the Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, which is owned by Trump.

Lexi Thompson shares a picture from Trump International Golf Course - Source: via @lexi on Instagram

Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson played with Donald Trump on this golf course in 2019 and received plenty of criticism from people across the country. According to Reuters, the criticism she received was so horrific that she had to take a break from social media.

"Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media. If I post, it will be from my management team for me," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn't fair, and I'm not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there. I will be back on, but I'm going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding."

Lexi Thompson had previously played with Donald Trump in 2017 and said she wasn't inclined to follow politics.

Lexi Thompson reveals if things have changed after semi-retirement.

During the Chevron Championship, Lexi Thompson talked about being a semi-retired player and how things have changed for her as a golfer.

"I wouldn't say a big difference," Thompson said. "I'm the same person. Golf-wise, maybe a touch because I'm not playing as much. When I'm still at home, I'm still practicing and training. I love working out. I'm still striving to be better for when I do tee it up, because every time I tee it up, I still want to win."

"It's not like I'm just going out here to show face. I'm still very competitive, and yeah, but just trying to enjoy the few times I will play," she added.

Thompson continued further and said the biggest difference is that there were more vacations for her. She also mentioned that it's her 15th year on the LPGA Tour, and hence, she is enjoying her off time and practices wherever she can.

This year, Thompson has competed in just four events and has missed just one cut so far. She has made $145.6K as official money on the LPGA Tour with her best finish coming at the Founders Cup, where she finished T13 for the event.

Lexi Thompson will most probably compete in the 2025 US Women's Open starting May 25th at the Lancaster Country Club.

