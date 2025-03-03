Lexi Thompson shares images from a "great night in Miami" with her favorite girls

Lexi Thompson has recently shared a sneak peak from a night out in Miami with her friends. The professional golfer from America kept her fans updated by uploading images from her time in Miami on her Instagram profile.

Ad

Thompson currently has about 602K followers on her official Instagram profile. The LPGA Tour professional keeps her fans updated with important events from her life and her sessions from the golf course. On Monday (March 3), Thompson shared a couple of pictures and videos from her time at the 'I Do Fashion Week' presented by Essence of Australia. She wrote in the caption of the post:

"What a great night in Miami with my favorite girls #IDOFASHIONWEEK @essenseofaustralia"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Thompson was attenting the bridal fashion show held in Miami, Florida this week from March 2 to 4. Essence of Australia is a brand that is instrumental behind the manufacture and wholesale of designer bridal gowns. In the pictures, Lexi Thompson could be seen sporting a cyan-colored dress as she posed with her friends.

Apart from being a pro golfer, Thompson loves to share moments from her personal life on social media. She shares golf challenges, social causes, gym sessions and updates from her holidays. At the beginning of this year, Thompson got engaged with her partner Max Provost, while being on a vacation.

Ad

On February 21, 2025, she gave her fans a reminder of the event by sharing some pictures from her engagement on Instagram. Thanking photographer Brianna Rose for the heartwarming event, Lexi Thompson wrote in the caption of her post:

"LOVE how our engagement pictures came out. So great working with @briannarosephotograph, thank you for capturing these moments of us"

Ad

Lexi Thompson shares her views on Maxfli Balls

Lexi Thompson has been a prominent figure on the LPGA Tour. She is a veteran golfer who has been in the sport for 13 long years. Thompson has bagged 11 professional wins from the tour to date, including the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship.

Recently, Thompson was spotted talking about the Maxfli golf balls in an Instagram reel:

Ad

"...so, the new 2025 Maxfli Tour X balls just came out and I’m so excited to use it anytime I go out there and play or play on my golf tournaments... It works great, especially on windy days."

She added:

"It reacts how I need it to, and it goes the distance I’m expecting it to as well. But even around the greens, I've gained that little extra feel and spin, so I’m absolutely loving it and can’t wait to play it every time I tee it up."

Ad

Lexi Thompson signed an exclusive deal with Maxfli back in 2024. The endorsement agreement allows the golfer to use the Maxfli Tour balls for her holf sessions. She will also take part in different marketing campaigns set up by Maxfli for promotion.

Apart from crafting golf balls, Maxfli's legacy in the sport is worth mentioning. It includes partnerships with PGA Tour legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples and the former LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback