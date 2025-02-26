Lexi Thompson shows off extreme "leg day" at the gym in latest Instagram post

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson has been spending some time in the gym. She took a picture of her leg day workout to Instagram to show her 602,000 followers.

American professional golfer Lexi Thompsom turned pro in 2010 when she was just 15. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and has since secured 11 LPGA Tour victories and two Ladies European Tour wins. Thompson won the Chevron Championship in 2014 and came second in the 2022 Women’s PGA Championship.

Besides being a golfer, Lexi Thompson is also a fitness enthusiast who regularly posts about her fitness journey on her social media platforms. On Wednesday (Feb. 26), the 11-time LPGA Tour winner shared a photo on her Instagram story where she was seen lifting some weights as part of her leg day routine. She was dressed in a two-piece gym wear paired with socks as she captioned the photo:

“Leg day everyday 🦵🏼👊🏼 That concentration though 😂”

Still taken from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@lexi

Lexi Thompson also added a link to Lexi Fit - Fitness Program, which costs $29.99 monthly.

Last week also, Thompson had posted her workout routine on Instagram. However, that time, she was focused on arm workouts. In the reel she posted, the American pro golfer could be seen lifting various weights while wearing an all-black gym attire. She captioned it:

“Love me some arm workouts 💪🏼 @kolbywayne”

The 30-year-old professional golfer launched the Lexi Fitness App in 2024. Fans can use the app to follow a range of fitness routines curated by Thompson. Fans can also use the app to access the specific workouts that have helped the 11-time LPGA Tour winner develop strength, flexibility and balance.

Lexi Thompson shows off engagement photos on Instagram

Lexi Thompsom started the year with good news by announcing her engagement to Max Provost on January 1, 2025. Provost proposed to Thompson while they were in Whistler, British Columbia.

Thompson and Provost’s engagement pictures were taken by a luxury wedding photography brand, Brianna Rose Photography. A couple of days ago, Thompson shared the pictures on Instagram, stating how pleased she was with the outcome of the photo shoot.

In the pictures Lexi Thompson shared, she was dressed in white and sitting on a beach with Provost and her furry friend, Leo. In another slide, the couple could be seen embracing each other while standing at the edge of a beach.

In the caption, Thompson said:

“LOVE how our engagement pictures came out !! 🥹so great working with @briannarosephotography , thank you for capturing these moments of us 🫶🏼”

Thompson competed in the 2025 Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, her first LPGA Tour start of the year. She finished at T13 with a score of nine-under. Notably, Yealimi Noh won the event with 21-under.

