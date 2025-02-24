LPGA star Lexi Thompson starts her Sunday at the gym before taking her furry friend out for a ride

Lexi Thompson recently took to Instagram to share updates about her day with her 602K followers. She started off her Sunday with an indoor cycling session followed by a drive alongside her dog, Leo.

In the first Instagram story, Thompson shared a picture of her morning workout from the gym where she was seen riding a cycle by the company One Peloton for an hour and a half to start her day. She even tagged the company in her story. The LPGA star sported a grey sports bra and military camouflage tights in the gym.

"Hour and a half ride to start my day"

Image via @lexi

About two hours later, the LPGA star took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her and Leo in a car. Switching her dark gym wear for summery golf attire. She wore a white gear with turquoise and yellow flowers printed on it. The golfer finished her look with a white visor.

Image via @lexi

Lexi Thompson was last seen at the Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida. This was her first LPGA event as a semi-retired golfer this season. She placed T13 with a score of 9 under.

"LOVE how our engagement pictures came out !!" - Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson (Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson and Max Provost got engaged on January 1st amid the snowy mountains of Whistler, Canada. After posting the dreamy proposal pictures, Thompson recently took to her social media to share their engagement pictures with her fans.

The stunning photoshoot seemed to have two different themes as the couple was in two different attires in a series of beautiful pictures. Thompson picked a summery dress and a short cocktail number, both in white. Provost went with a white shirt and beige pants for his first look and a blue suit and trousers with a white shirt, for his second look. The pair posed on a beach in their first outfits and in a city in their second.

Thompson shared a carousel of pictures thanking their photographer Brianna Rose for the wonderful snaps. The photo headlining the collection featured the couple sitting on a beach along with her dog, Leo. The ace golfer wrote:

"LOVE how our engagement pictures came out !! 🥹 so great working with Brianna Rose, thank you for capturing these moments of us,"

While playing at the Founders Cup in her home state, Lexi Thompson told Golfweek that she might play at the Ford Championship at the end of March in Arizona. As for the wedding bells, she answered via Golfweek:

"Next year, for sure,"

The 30-year-old had previously mentioned that she would like to settle down and have a family after stepping away from full-time golf.

