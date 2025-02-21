Lexi Thompson stuns in white as she shares engagement photos

Lexi Thompson shared her engagement photos with her 603k followers on Instagram on Friday, February 21. The LPGA Tour star had announced her engagement to Max Provost at the beginning of the year.

Thompson is an American professional golfer who turned pro in 2010 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2012. She has 11 LPGA Tour wins and two Ladies European Tour wins. Thompson also won the Chevron Championship in 2014 and came second in the Evian Championship in 2015. She recently announced her retirement from full-time competition, stating that she intends to cut down on the number of events she’ll compete on a yearly basis.

On Friday, Thompson took to Instagram to share six slides of her engagement pictures. The photos were captured by Brianna Rose Photography, a luxury wedding photography brand.

In the pictures, Thompson can be seen wearing a white dress to match Provost’s white shirt. The two were sitting on the sand on a beach, holding Thompson’s pet dog Leo. They were also captured embracing each other while standing at the water’s edge.

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner appreciated the photographer, saying she loved how the pictures turned out. The post was captioned:

“LOVE how our engagement pictures came out !! 🥹 so great working with @briannarosephotograph , thank you for capturing these moments of us 🫶🏼”

Thompson got engaged to Provost on January 1 while they were on a vacation in Whistler, British Columbia. She shared pictures of the proposal on Instagram, showing Provost down on one knee, proposing to her in front of scenic snow-covered mountain ranges. She captioned the post:

“The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25. Thank you to @emilyserrellphoto for capturing these moments for us 🥹”

Thompson has mostly kept her relationship with Provost out of the public eye. However, the two have attended a few LPGA events together, including the Solheim Cup and the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am.

Lexi Thompson dons all black in a workout video

Lexi Thompson keeps an active profile on Instagram, where she usually gives her followers a peek into her personal life and career. The 30-year-old pro golfer recently shared a video on Instagram showing her arm workout routine.

In the video she shared, the LPGA Tour star was seen sporting an all-black gym attire paired with black and white shoes while lifting dumbbells of different sizes. She captioned the post:

"Love me some arm workouts 💪🏼 @kolbywayne.”

Thompson recently shared another workout video on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"Get stronger with me everyday!"

Still taken from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@lexi

Thompson has always been vocal about her passion for fitness. She launched her fitness app, Lexi Fitness App, in August 2024. Fans can use the app to watch her workout videos and follow specially curated fitness routines online.

