LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson turned 30 on February 10, 2025. In a recent Instagram story, she celebrated her birthday while reminiscing the makeup she wore at the LPGA Awards in 2023.

When she was 16, Lexi Thompson won The Dubai Ladies Masters in 2011, making her the youngest professional winner in the LET at the time. She qualified for the LPGA membership in 2012 and has since secured 11 wins, including the 2016 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. She was also the recipient of the Founders Award at the 2023 Rolex LPGA Awards.

Recently, Thompson took to Instagram to repost a video from Naples Makeup Artistry, the brand that handled her for the 2023 LPGA awards. Naples Makeup Artistry celebrated Lexi Thompson with the caption:

Trending

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story, Image source: Instagram/@lexi

Aside from turning 30, the one-time Major Championship winner also celebrated other wins recently. During the off-season, she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Max Provost, while they were on vacation in Whistler, British Columbia. Thompson shared details of the engagement with the caption:

"The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25”

In May 2024, Lexi Thompson announced her plans to retire from full-time competition. As such, fans only expect to see her playing in a few events this year. She recently teed off at the 2025 Founders Cup, where she finished T13.

A look at Lexi Thompson’s performance at The 2025 Founders Cup

The first round of the Founders Cup kicked off on February 6 at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida, and Lexi Thompson was in attendance. The semi-retired LPGA Tour winner made her first start of 2025 at the event.

Thompson had a good start at the tournament, with no bogeys and two birdies in the first round, finishing the day with 2-under 69. In the second round, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner suffered a bogey on the fourth hole and ended the day with another round of 2-under 69.

In the third round of the tournament, Thompson made five birdies and one bogey. In the final round, she made four birdies and three bogeys. With a total of 9 under, she ended the competition tied for 13th place.

In an Instagram post, Thompson thanked the sponsors, volunteers and fans for contributing to the success of the Founders Cup. She said:

"Thank you to the sponsors, volunteers, and fans this week for making it possible ! Most of all thank you to the Founders who made all this possible for all of us, the women that paved the way for all girls out there to follow their dream in the game of golf."

"It’s because of them, that any of this is possible 👏🏼😊🫶🏼 was a solid week first week back with a t13 finish, time to celebrate big 30 tomorrow 🙈 and have some weeks off!” she concluded.

Notably, Yealimi Noh won the 2025 Founders Cup by shooting a bogey-free, 3-under 68 in the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback