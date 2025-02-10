LPGA Founders Cup star Yealimi Noh delivers heart-wrenching message on 'sacrifice' following big first career win

Yealimi Noh has claimed the 2025 Founders Cup, marking her first LPGA Tour win. In a post-tournament press conference, the American professional golfer shared a heartwarming message about how her parents’ sacrifices have contributed to her wins on and off the course.

The 23-year-old Noh turned pro in 2019 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2020. She has 14 top-10 and 33 top-25 finishes and was selected as the captain’s pick for Team USA for the Solheim Cup in 2021.

The 2025 Founders Cup winner was asked how she felt about playing and winning the tournament with her family in attendance. She responded:

"Oh yeah, my parents are, I mean, they’re amazing. They’ve been with me like every single day, not only on the golf course, but my whole life, and they’ve sacrificed so much for me, and it’s amazing to have them both here and they… I mean, they have done so much for me.”

The 2025 Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands took place from February 6 - 9 in Bradenton, Florida. This year’s champion, Yealimi Noh, beat 15-time LPGA Tour winner Jin Young Ko by four strokes.

In the final round, Noh made two birdies, boosting her to 21 under, while Ko made her second consecutive bogey, drawing her to 18 under. This put Noh three shots ahead of Ko, who made another bogey on 16. With the pressure off, Yealimi Noh shot a three-under 68 and claimed the winner’s title with three birdies and no bogeys.

During the tournament, Yealimi Noh competed against other LPGA Tour stars, including Hannah Green, Megan Khang, and World No. 1 Nelly Korda. Khang came in third place, while Green tied for fourth with Jin-Hee Im and Miyu Yamashita.

How much did Yealimi Noh win for her 2025 Founders Cup victory?

The 2025 Founders Cup had a total purse of $2 million, $1 million less than last year’s. Yealimi Noh won the winner’s share of $300,000, while runner-up Ko took home $187,584.

Of the 120 players who teed off at Bradenton Country Club, 67 left with a share of the prize money. Here’s a full breakdown of the 2025 Founders Cup Prize Money payout:

1 Yealimi Noh: $300,000

2 Jin Young Ko: $187,584

3 Megan Khang: $136,079

T4 Miyu Yamashita: $86,440

T4 Hannah Green: $86,440

T4 Jin Hee Im: $86,440

T7 Celine Boutier: $51,522

T7 Minami Katsu: $51,522

T7 Nelly Korda: $51,522

10 Angel Yin: $41,594

T11 Nasa Hataoka: $37,228

T11 Ashleigh Buhai: $37,228

T13 Jeongeun Lee6: $29,235

T13 Albane Valenzuela: $29,235

T13 Somi Lee: $29,235

T13 Lexi Thompson: $29,235

T13 Ayaka Furue: $29,235

T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $29,235

T19 Leona Maguire: $23,210

T19 Charley Hull: $23,210

T19 Paula Reto: $23,210

T19 Lauren Coughlin: $23,210

T23 Allisen Corpuz: $19,637

T23 Yuri Yoshida: $19,637

T23 Dewi Weber: $19,637

T23 Benedetta Moresco: $19,637

T23 Sarah Schmelzel: $19,637

T28 Kristen Gillman: $15,833

T28 Minjee Lee: $15,833

T28 Hyo Joo Kim: $15,833

T28 Morgane Metraux: $15,833

T28 Mary Liu: $15,833

T28 Mao Saigo: $15,833

T34 Gigi Stoll: $12,632

T34 Aditi Ashok: $12,632

T34 Kate Smith-Stroh: $12,632

T34 Alena Sharp: $12,632

T34 Jennifer Kupcho: $12,632

T39 Gabriela Ruffels: $10,065

T39 Soo Bin Joo: $10,065

T39 Linnea Strom: $10,065

T39 Gurleen Kaur: $10,065

T39 Nataliya Guseva: $10,065

T39 Gemma Dryburgh: $10,065

T45 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $8,421

T45 Elizabeth Szokol: $8,421

T45 Rio Takeda: $8,421

T48 Xiaowen Yin: $6,919

T48 Mi Hyang Lee: $6,919

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn: $6,919

T48 Lydia Ko: $6,919

T48 Fiona Xu: $6,919

T48 Stephanie Kyriacou: $6,919

T48 Wei-Ling Hsu: $6,919

T48 Moriya Jutanugarn: $6,919

T56 Jiwon Jeon: $5,854

T56 Hira Naveed: $5,854

58 Madison Young: $5,545

T59 Caroline Inglis: $5,170

T59 Yuka Saso: $5,170

T59 Sophia Popov: $5,170

T62 Yan Liu: $4,775

T62 Frida Kinhult: $4,775

T62 Gaby Lopez: $4,775

T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng: $4,775

66 Hyo Joon Jang: $4,519

67 Hinako Shibuno: $4,417

