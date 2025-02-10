LPGA Founders Cup star Yealimi Noh delivers heart-wrenching message on 'sacrifice' following big first career win

Yealimi Noh has claimed the 2025 Founders Cup, marking her first LPGA Tour win. In a post-tournament press conference, the American professional golfer shared a heartwarming message about how her parents’ sacrifices have contributed to her wins on and off the course.
The 23-year-old Noh turned pro in 2019 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2020. She has 14 top-10 and 33 top-25 finishes and was selected as the captain’s pick for Team USA for the Solheim Cup in 2021.
The 2025 Founders Cup winner was asked how she felt about playing and winning the tournament with her family in attendance. She responded:
"Oh yeah, my parents are, I mean, they’re amazing. They’ve been with me like every single day, not only on the golf course, but my whole life, and they’ve sacrificed so much for me, and it’s amazing to have them both here and they… I mean, they have done so much for me.”
The 2025 Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands took place from February 6 - 9 in Bradenton, Florida. This year’s champion, Yealimi Noh, beat 15-time LPGA Tour winner Jin Young Ko by four strokes.
In the final round, Noh made two birdies, boosting her to 21 under, while Ko made her second consecutive bogey, drawing her to 18 under. This put Noh three shots ahead of Ko, who made another bogey on 16. With the pressure off, Yealimi Noh shot a three-under 68 and claimed the winner’s title with three birdies and no bogeys.
During the tournament, Yealimi Noh competed against other LPGA Tour stars, including Hannah Green, Megan Khang, and World No. 1 Nelly Korda. Khang came in third place, while Green tied for fourth with Jin-Hee Im and Miyu Yamashita.
How much did Yealimi Noh win for her 2025 Founders Cup victory?
The 2025 Founders Cup had a total purse of $2 million, $1 million less than last year’s. Yealimi Noh won the winner’s share of $300,000, while runner-up Ko took home $187,584.
Of the 120 players who teed off at Bradenton Country Club, 67 left with a share of the prize money. Here’s a full breakdown of the 2025 Founders Cup Prize Money payout:
- 1 Yealimi Noh: $300,000
- 2 Jin Young Ko: $187,584
- 3 Megan Khang: $136,079
- T4 Miyu Yamashita: $86,440
- T4 Hannah Green: $86,440
- T4 Jin Hee Im: $86,440
- T7 Celine Boutier: $51,522
- T7 Minami Katsu: $51,522
- T7 Nelly Korda: $51,522
- 10 Angel Yin: $41,594
- T11 Nasa Hataoka: $37,228
- T11 Ashleigh Buhai: $37,228
- T13 Jeongeun Lee6: $29,235
- T13 Albane Valenzuela: $29,235
- T13 Somi Lee: $29,235
- T13 Lexi Thompson: $29,235
- T13 Ayaka Furue: $29,235
- T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $29,235
- T19 Leona Maguire: $23,210
- T19 Charley Hull: $23,210
- T19 Paula Reto: $23,210
- T19 Lauren Coughlin: $23,210
- T23 Allisen Corpuz: $19,637
- T23 Yuri Yoshida: $19,637
- T23 Dewi Weber: $19,637
- T23 Benedetta Moresco: $19,637
- T23 Sarah Schmelzel: $19,637
- T28 Kristen Gillman: $15,833
- T28 Minjee Lee: $15,833
- T28 Hyo Joo Kim: $15,833
- T28 Morgane Metraux: $15,833
- T28 Mary Liu: $15,833
- T28 Mao Saigo: $15,833
- T34 Gigi Stoll: $12,632
- T34 Aditi Ashok: $12,632
- T34 Kate Smith-Stroh: $12,632
- T34 Alena Sharp: $12,632
- T34 Jennifer Kupcho: $12,632
- T39 Gabriela Ruffels: $10,065
- T39 Soo Bin Joo: $10,065
- T39 Linnea Strom: $10,065
- T39 Gurleen Kaur: $10,065
- T39 Nataliya Guseva: $10,065
- T39 Gemma Dryburgh: $10,065
- T45 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $8,421
- T45 Elizabeth Szokol: $8,421
- T45 Rio Takeda: $8,421
- T48 Xiaowen Yin: $6,919
- T48 Mi Hyang Lee: $6,919
- T48 Ariya Jutanugarn: $6,919
- T48 Lydia Ko: $6,919
- T48 Fiona Xu: $6,919
- T48 Stephanie Kyriacou: $6,919
- T48 Wei-Ling Hsu: $6,919
- T48 Moriya Jutanugarn: $6,919
- T56 Jiwon Jeon: $5,854
- T56 Hira Naveed: $5,854
- 58 Madison Young: $5,545
- T59 Caroline Inglis: $5,170
- T59 Yuka Saso: $5,170
- T59 Sophia Popov: $5,170
- T62 Yan Liu: $4,775
- T62 Frida Kinhult: $4,775
- T62 Gaby Lopez: $4,775
- T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng: $4,775
- 66 Hyo Joon Jang: $4,519
- 67 Hinako Shibuno: $4,417