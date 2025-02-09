Who is leading the 2025 Founders Cup after round 3: Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 Founders Cup was played on Saturday, February 8th at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida. The day ended with plenty of movement on the leaderboard, including a record round and a new leader.

Yealimi Noh leads the Founders Cup at 18-under par, one stroke ahead of yesterday's leader and three-time tournament winner Jin Young Ko. New course record holder Megan Khang is tied for third with Jin Hee Im.

2025 Founders Cup Round 3 Leaderboard

Below is the 2025 Founders Cup Round 3 Leaderboard. Top 50 only:

1 Yealimi Noh -18

2 Jin Young Ko -17

T3 Megan Khang -13

T3 Jin Hee Im -13

T5 Nelly Korda -12

T5 Hannah Green -12

T7 Miyu Yamashita -11

T7 Minami Katsu -11

9 Angel Yin -10

T10 Celine Boutier -8

T10 Paula Reto -8

T10 Lexi Thompson -8

T10 Ayaka Furue -8

T10 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8

T10 Lauren Coughlin -8

T16 Charley Hull -7

T16 Albane Valenzuela -7

T16 Somi Lee -7

T16 Ashleigh Buhai -7

T20 Mao Saigo -6

T20 Gemma Dryburgh -6

T20 Jeongeun Lee6 -6

T20 Nasa Hataoka -6

T20 Sarah Schmelzel -6

T20 Jennifer Kupcho -6

T26 Nataliya Guseva -5

T26 Alena Sharp -5

T26 Benedetta Moresco -5

T26 Mary Liu -5

T26 Morgane Metraux -5

T31 Gurleen Kaur -4

T31 Elizabeth Szokol -4

T31 Leona Maguire -4

T31 Moriya Jutanugarn -4

T31 Dewi Weber -4

T31 Rio Takeda -4

T37 Kate Smith-Stroh -3

T37 Hyo Joo Kim -3

T37 Minjee Lee -3

T37 Yuri Yoshida -3

T37 Emily Kristine Pedersen -3

T37 Hira Naveed -3

T37 Linnea Strom -3

T44 Aditi Ashok -2

T44Stephanie Kyriacou -2

T44 Allisen Corpuz -2

T44 Kristen Gillman -2

T44 Wei-Ling Hsu -2

T49 Lydia Ko -1

T49 Gigi Stoll -1

T49 Sophia Popov -1

T49 Fiona Xu -1

T49 Soo Bin Joo -1

Megan Khang, Founders Cup 2025 (Image via Getty).

Yealimi Noh had eight birdies and no bogeys in the third round of the Founders Cup and is looking to clinch her maiden LPGA Tour victory.

Megan Khang had the best score of the day, carding 10 birdies and one bogey for a 9-under 62. The score was a new career-low for Khang and a new course record for the Bradenton Country Club. The previous record (63) was set by Jin Young Ko the day before.

Commenting on her exceptional performance, Khang told the LPGA Tour News Service:

"I know I've been hitting the ball pretty great the entire week here. The first couple of days just didn't have a couple of putts drop, but coming out with a birdie on the first and the second is always a good feeling. Everything felt kind of dialed in today. I was definitely happy that putts were starting to drop, and hopefully, it continues tomorrow.”

Local hero and world number one Nelly Korda also improved her performance in the third round of the Founders Cup. Korda carded eight birdies and two bogeys for a 6-under 65.

