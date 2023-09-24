Lexi Thompson shines for Team USA despite Europe retaining the title in Solheim Cup 2023

Lexi Thompson did all she could for Team USA in the Solheim Cup 2023. However, despite her efforts, Team Europe retained the title with a final score of 14-14.

Thompson shone through in the final match of the Solheim Cup, where she delivered precisely what her captain, Stacy Lewis, had asked of her. The tournament went down to the wire and this edition has been termed one of the most brilliant contests.

Captain Lewis showed trust in Thompson by placing her in the final grouping on Sunday. Team Europe responded by pitting her against the Danish golfer Emily Pedersen, who had been on fire throughout the tournament.

Thompson faced an early setback, losing two of the first three holes. However, she swiftly regained momentum and secured a crucial point for Team USA. Starting from the par-4 5th hole, she dominated, winning six of the next nine holes to claim a four-shot lead. In the end, Lexi Thompson triumphed over Emily Pedersen with a score of 2 & 1.

Despite Thompson's valiant efforts, the Solheim Cup's fate ultimately rested on both teams' collective efforts. Local hero Carlota Ciganda's extraordinary shots on the 16th and 17th holes turned the tide in favor of Team Europe, snatching a point away from Nelly Korda and leading to a 14-14 tie.

However, as the defending champions, Team Europe clung to the coveted trophy, ensuring that the Solheim Cup would remain in their possession.

Overall, it was an excellent tournament for the fans and, notably, it was the first time in history that the Solheim Cup ended in a tie.

How did Lexi Thompson perform overall in the Solheim Cup 2023?

Lexi Thompson at the Solheim Cup 2023 (Image via AP Photo)

Lexi Thompson's week at the Solheim Cup 2023 had its fair share of ups and downs. It began with a challenging moment on Friday, marked by a shank on the 18th hole during the fourball session.

Thompson faced a lot of heat from the media for the same, which even saw Jessica Korda voicing her support. Ultimately, Thompson made a comeback on the final day to keep Team USA alive in the competition and secure a tie.