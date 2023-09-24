Jessica Korda extends her support to Lexi Thompson after recent press conference controversy

Although Jessica Korda is not part of the United States Solheim Cup team, she came out to support compatriot Lexi Thompson. The latter got heavily criticized for a mistimed shank that cost her team a fourball match against Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall.

Thompson was paired with Lilia Vu in the second fourball match of Day 1. The match came down to the 18th hole and in the very clutch moment, Thompson shot an unbelievable shank that resulted in the Europeans pulling out their first win.

With fans and experts criticizing Lexi Thompson for the unlucky shank, she found support from a fellow American golfer Jessica Korda. The sister of Nelly Korda, who also plays on the LPGA Tour, took to the X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"So sad seeing golf media, yet again, shred Lexi. It’s easy writing about other people’s mistakes. It’s Golf, bad shots happen- give the girl a break. She grows the game more than anyone on tour… And she’s a great player!!"

Jessica Korda further advised people to put themselves in the shoes of a golfer and how they would feel having such a bad day at such a mega event. She wrote:

"And before someone can come after me for this - comment if you've played under this kind of pressure. A shot like that makes your heart sink into your stomach. Put yourself in those shoes. Live , in front of thousands. Lmk how you'd feel."

Jessica Korda, whose sister Nelly Korda is representing the United States team in the 2023 Solheim Cup, failed to get a spot in the team due to an injury-shredded season. She was last seen at the Founders Cup in May, after which, she announced her pregnancy.

How has Lexi Thompson performed so far in the Solheim Cups?

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner has played five Solheim Cups so far in her career. The 2023 edition at Finca Cortesin is her sixth appearance. She entered with an overall record of 6-6-7.

Playing in the Spain event so far, Lexi Thompson has won two foursome matches and lost only one fourball match.

Below are the results of Thompson in the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Day 1 Foursome match - Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Day 1 Fourball match - Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Day 2 Foursome match - Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 Up

Thompson will return to play on the final day on September 24 of the 2023 Solheim Cup for a single match at Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain.