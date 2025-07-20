  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Lexi Thompson shows off her glam look styled by a Naples-based makeup artist

Lexi Thompson shows off her glam look styled by a Naples-based makeup artist

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 20, 2025 04:45 GMT
Syndication: hollandsentinel.com - Source: Imagn
LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson - Image Source: Imagn

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson received a stunning makeover from Brandi Perkins, a popular Naples-based professional makeup artist. She posted a video on Instagram showing off the results to her 601, 000 followers.

Ad

Perkins styled Thompson in a soft glam look that comprised a soft pink eyeshadow base and nude-colored lipstick. She also styled her hair in a stylish half-up, half-down look featuring tight curls.

In the video shared, the 11-time LPGA Tour star wore a white top and smiled as she turned from side to side to show off the complete look. The makeup artist captioned the video,

"It’s Lexi day with the LPGA Tour 💞 💞 💞 💞.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lexi Thompson then reposted the video and wrote in the caption,

“The best 🙌🏻”
Still taken from Thompson&#039; s Instagram Story _ Image Soure: Instagram/@lexi
Still taken from Thompson' s Instagram Story _ Image Soure: Instagram/@lexi

Last week, Lexi Thompson showed off a similar look in a weekend recap posted on Instagram. She showed off a beautiful soft glam makeup, but this time, styled her hair to fall around her shoulders in waves. She also wore a grey top and showed off her engagement ring while smiling at the camera. The posts’s caption read,

Ad
“Hope everybody had a fun weekend 🇺🇸 #siestakey.”
Ad

In other slides, Thompson wore a floral two-piece swimwear to sunbathe by a waterside. She paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses and cross-shaped necklace.

The one-time major champion has not teed off in any LPGA Tour tournament this month. She last appeared on the course in the 2025 Dow Championship, which was held at Midland Country Club.

Thompson teamed up with Megan Khang to compete in the tournament. They scored a total of 20-under and tied for the lead with Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im. However, they lost the title in the playoff and finished in second place.

Ad

Lexi Thompson set to headline Executive Women’s Day ahead of the PGA Tour’s 2025 Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour’s 2025 Wyndham Championship will kick off on July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro. An Executive Women’s Day will be held ahead of the tournament to celebrate and advocate for women’s mental health, and Lexi Thompson is among the lineup of speakers.

Ad

The event’s organizers and sponsors shared a post on Instagram with the caption,

“"Rise to the Challenge" is this year's theme, highlighting advocacy and #mentalhealth with a powerful lineup of speakers — including professional golfer and mental health advocate @lexi Thompson.”
Ad

During the event, Thompson will be interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Zora Stephenson. She will open up about her mental health challenges, difficulties on tour, and several other topics.

Besides Thompson, several other personalities will also be part of a panel discussion at the event, including psychologist Jenna Mendelson and human resources officer Kim Marshall.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications