Lexi Thompson shows off her glam look styled by a Naples-based makeup artist

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson received a stunning makeover from Brandi Perkins, a popular Naples-based professional makeup artist. She posted a video on Instagram showing off the results to her 601, 000 followers.Perkins styled Thompson in a soft glam look that comprised a soft pink eyeshadow base and nude-colored lipstick. She also styled her hair in a stylish half-up, half-down look featuring tight curls.In the video shared, the 11-time LPGA Tour star wore a white top and smiled as she turned from side to side to show off the complete look. The makeup artist captioned the video,&quot;It’s Lexi day with the LPGA Tour 💞 💞 💞 💞.”Lexi Thompson then reposted the video and wrote in the caption,“The best 🙌🏻”Still taken from Thompson' s Instagram Story _ Image Soure: Instagram/@lexiLast week, Lexi Thompson showed off a similar look in a weekend recap posted on Instagram. She showed off a beautiful soft glam makeup, but this time, styled her hair to fall around her shoulders in waves. She also wore a grey top and showed off her engagement ring while smiling at the camera. The posts’s caption read,“Hope everybody had a fun weekend 🇺🇸 #siestakey.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other slides, Thompson wore a floral two-piece swimwear to sunbathe by a waterside. She paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses and cross-shaped necklace.The one-time major champion has not teed off in any LPGA Tour tournament this month. She last appeared on the course in the 2025 Dow Championship, which was held at Midland Country Club.Thompson teamed up with Megan Khang to compete in the tournament. They scored a total of 20-under and tied for the lead with Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im. However, they lost the title in the playoff and finished in second place.Lexi Thompson set to headline Executive Women’s Day ahead of the PGA Tour’s 2025 Wyndham ChampionshipThe PGA Tour’s 2025 Wyndham Championship will kick off on July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro. An Executive Women’s Day will be held ahead of the tournament to celebrate and advocate for women’s mental health, and Lexi Thompson is among the lineup of speakers.The event’s organizers and sponsors shared a post on Instagram with the caption,“&quot;Rise to the Challenge&quot; is this year's theme, highlighting advocacy and #mentalhealth with a powerful lineup of speakers — including professional golfer and mental health advocate @lexi Thompson.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the event, Thompson will be interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Zora Stephenson. She will open up about her mental health challenges, difficulties on tour, and several other topics.Besides Thompson, several other personalities will also be part of a panel discussion at the event, including psychologist Jenna Mendelson and human resources officer Kim Marshall.