Lexi Thompson takes four legged friend Leo for his ‘football debut’ after Dow Championship disappointment 

Lexi Thompson wrapped up the 2025 Dow Championship as the runner-up alongside Megan Khang. Thompson's title drought continues after facing yet another tight finish last week at the Midland Country Club in Michigan. Despite playing incredible golf and reaching the playoff, the Thompson-Khang team failed to lift the trophy as Somi Lee birdied the playoff hole to seal the victory along with Jin Hee Im.
The 30-year-old American golfer has played eight LPGA events this season and got her best finish at the recently concluded Dow Championship. In an individual event, her best outcome came at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she finished at T4 with two other players.
Thompson headed home after the disappointment at the LPGA team event and wasted no time in spending time with her dog, Leo. She posted an adorable picture of her four-legged companion on her Instagram story as she took him to his first football game.
"Leo was ready for his football debut 😂," Lexi Thompson captioned the story.
The 11-time LPGA winner has not claimed a title on the Tour since 2019. Her last victory remains the ShopRite LPGA Classic win six years ago, where she shot a 12-under par score to defeat Jeongeun Lee by one stroke.
Lexi Thompson talks about her plans for her time off ahead of the upcoming LPGA major
Lexi Thompson teamed up with Megan Khang for the Dow Championship, and the duo displayed an impressive partnership throughout the week to have a great finish. After the playoff disappointment, Thompson missed an LPGA win yet again, continuing her winless run on the Tour.
The semi-retired LPGA star opened up about her plans for the European stretch of the Tour and the upcoming Majors during a press interview.
"I'm not playing for about five weeks. I will be taking personal time off at home and kind of playing once we get back to the states, kind of taking it tournament by tournament. I'm taking time off," Thompson mentioned.
Lexi Thompson might miss the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open, considering her decision to take a break.
She also went on to acknowledge her teammate, Khang's performance.
"She will be playing. She's playing great golf. A lot of positives to take into that stretch for sure," she added.
Megan Khang will be teeing up at the upcoming LPGA Major at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France from July 10 to 13. Khang is yet to claim a Major title, and her best outcome at the Evian Championship so far is T8 in 2019.