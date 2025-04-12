"Like babysitting"; "Sage words" - Fans react to 'frustrated' Jordan Spieth's unintentionally hilarious interaction with his caddie at the Masters

Jordan Spieth was in danger of missing the cut at the Masters 2025, but thanks to his caddie Michael Greller's words, he made it to the weekend. During the second-day action at Augusta National, the duo's conversation was caught on camera, where Greller was seen telling Spieth to get over the frustration and get back to focusing.

Ad

On Friday, April 11, Spieth carded a 1-over 73 to aggregate at 2-over. He was 2-under on the front nine but made four bogeys against one birdie on the back nine to finish 10 strokes off the lead.

During the eighteenth hole of the second round, Jordan Spieth got frustrated after his tee shot hit a tree. Following this, the three-time major champion had a few exchanges with his longtime bagman.

"I'm so frustrated, man," Spieth told his caddie.

Ad

Trending

"Alright well get over it. Gotta get over it," Greller responded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans had some hilarious reactions to Jordan Spieth's interaction with his caddie. Here's a look at some reactions:

"Sage words," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Like babysitting," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Spieth must pay him very well. I think after this season we hear about a mutual parting of ways," this fan commented.

"Jordan getting frustrated at the masters…. A time honored tradition," one user opined.

"Love Jordan. He’s a headcase and Greller was right to get him on track. Needs more tough love. Just so many wasted shots babbling. Meanwhile, Scottie takes 2 seconds to find yardage and hit a shot. No overthinking 🤨," this fan remarked.

Ad

"Greller has a top 5 patience rating," another fan posted.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 3?

Jordan Spieth is paired with Joaquin Niemann for the third round of the Masters 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, April 11, at 10:00 a.m. ET from the first hole.

Following 36 holes of play at Augusta National, Justin Rose holds a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. The veteran Englishman carded a 1-under 71 to sit at 8-under overall. DeChambeau fired a 4-under 68 to finish at 7-under and jumped three spots on the leaderboard.

Ad

After a horrible end to his first round, Rory McIlroy started afresh in the second and fired a 66 to tie for third alongside Corey Conners. Learning from his first-day mistakes, he played flawlessly on Friday, picking up three birdies and an eagle.

The third round of the Masters 2025 will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET, with Tom Kim teeing off solo. Rose and DeChambeau will be in the final pairing of the day and will resume play at 2:40 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More