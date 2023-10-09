Lindsey Weaver-Wright celebrates pregnancy with a memorable hole-out on the LPGA Tour

Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her 2023 LPGA season on a high note, celebrating her pregnancy with a spectacular hole-out on her home course in Texas.

Weaver-Wright's performance on the golf course at seven months pregnant was nothing short of remarkable. She executed a beautiful eagle that left fans in awe to secure tge victory.

However, Lindsey Weaver-Wright's path to this wonderful event was not without difficulty. Throughout her pregnancy, she suffered from terrible back discomfort, which was so severe that she had to bring a folding chair with her to recent LPGA Tour events to relax between shots.

“Honestly, it was unbelievable,” she said. “Just so surreal to end my season like that and start maternity leave.”

Despite these physical challenges, the veteran tour pro was resolved to compete in this week's Ascendant LPGA in Texas, a decision based on sentiment. She has been a member of The Old American Golf Club for five years, and it seemed right that she would make her final appearance before leaving on maternity leave at this competition.

Lindsey Weaver-Wright Stuns with Hole-Out on LPGA Tou

Lindsey Weaver-Wright concluded her week with a two-under T-16 finish, but it's her final tournament shot that will live with her forever. With 137 yards to go on the par-4 18th hole, she hit a flawless shot that reached the cup, creating a romantic moment just before embracing childbirth.

Pregnant Golfer Weaver-Wright Shines at Ascendant LPGA

Lindsey Weaver-Wright, who announced her pregnancy with a boy on July 4, demonstrated her golfing prowess with a 1-under 70 at the Ascendant LPGA event benefiting Volunteers of America. Currently, she is securely ranked in the top 20. Lindsey lives in the region with her husband, Zach, and is a long-time member of the Old American Golf Club.

Weaver-Wright, who usually relies on a chair to help her back pain during rounds, managed to complete one without one this week, proving her perseverance and determination on the course.

“It’s been tough, to be honest,” said Weaver-Wright of playing pregnant. “I have a lot of different ailments day-to-day it seems like. But, I mean, I’ve taken the last two weeks with just the mindset that I’m just happy to be out here, lucky my body has allowed me to take it this far into pregnancy.”

Lindsey, who is presently on maternity leave, is planning a triumphant comeback to the tour in March.