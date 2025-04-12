List of LIV Golfers who made the cut at the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters Tournament is underway and golf fans worldwide are eager to see who will lift the trophy this year. There were 12 LIV golfers in the field initially but only seven have made the cutline to proceed to the third round of the tournament.

Ad

Going by the rules of the PGA Tour, LIV golfers are typically not allowed to compete in any PGA Tour events. However, LIV golfers who already have an exemption into the Masters field through one or more of the qualification pathways, are allowed to compete.

Players such as Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson have lifetime exemptions to play at Augusta because they’ve won the tournament in the past. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2024 and therefore can tee off at Augusta until 2029.

Ad

Trending

2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is exempted until 2028, while Joaquin Niemann is only exempted to play this year.

DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton are the two in contention for the lead, with DeChambeau in second position and Hatton at T5.

Here’s a list of every LIV golfer who made the cut into the third round of the event:

2: Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

T5: Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

T12: Patrick Reed (-3)

T22: Bubba Watson (-1)

T40: Jon Rahm (+2)

T40: Charl Schwartzel (+2)

T40: Joaquin Niemann (+2)

Ad

The five LIV golfers who failed to make the +2 cut line are:

Dustin Johnson (+3)

Sergio Garcia (+4)

Phil Mickelson (+5)

Brooks Koepka (+5)

Cameron Smith (+5)

“We are an invitational tournament”: Masters chairman Fred Ridley speaks on direct exemption pathways for LIV Golf

With every year that passes, the list of LIV golfers who play in the Masters gets lesser. Last year, there were 13 LIV golfers in the field, and in 2023, there were 18.

Ad

During a press conference at Augusta, the Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley revealed that the Masters will remain an invitational tournament. He pointed out that the tournament will continue to consider special invitations for international players, but does not have immediate plans to create a qualifying criteria for LIV golfers.

“We are an invitational tournament. We have historically considered special cases for invitations for international players, which is how Joaquin Niemann was invited the last couple years,” Ridley said. (Via ESPN)

Ad

"We feel we can deal with that issue, whether it's a LIV player or a player on some other tour that might not otherwise be eligible for an invitation, that we can handle that with a special invitation,” he added.

The chairman further said that he hopes that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can find a structure that works and reunite. He believes that players on the two tours need to unite to play more than four times a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More