List of LIV Golfers who made the cut at the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters Tournament is underway and golf fans worldwide are eager to see who will lift the trophy this year. There were 12 LIV golfers in the field initially but only seven have made the cutline to proceed to the third round of the tournament.
Going by the rules of the PGA Tour, LIV golfers are typically not allowed to compete in any PGA Tour events. However, LIV golfers who already have an exemption into the Masters field through one or more of the qualification pathways, are allowed to compete.
Players such as Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson have lifetime exemptions to play at Augusta because they’ve won the tournament in the past. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2024 and therefore can tee off at Augusta until 2029.
2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is exempted until 2028, while Joaquin Niemann is only exempted to play this year.
DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton are the two in contention for the lead, with DeChambeau in second position and Hatton at T5.
Here’s a list of every LIV golfer who made the cut into the third round of the event:
- 2: Bryson DeChambeau (-7)
- T5: Tyrrell Hatton (-5)
- T12: Patrick Reed (-3)
- T22: Bubba Watson (-1)
- T40: Jon Rahm (+2)
- T40: Charl Schwartzel (+2)
- T40: Joaquin Niemann (+2)
The five LIV golfers who failed to make the +2 cut line are:
- Dustin Johnson (+3)
- Sergio Garcia (+4)
- Phil Mickelson (+5)
- Brooks Koepka (+5)
- Cameron Smith (+5)
“We are an invitational tournament”: Masters chairman Fred Ridley speaks on direct exemption pathways for LIV Golf
With every year that passes, the list of LIV golfers who play in the Masters gets lesser. Last year, there were 13 LIV golfers in the field, and in 2023, there were 18.
During a press conference at Augusta, the Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley revealed that the Masters will remain an invitational tournament. He pointed out that the tournament will continue to consider special invitations for international players, but does not have immediate plans to create a qualifying criteria for LIV golfers.
“We are an invitational tournament. We have historically considered special cases for invitations for international players, which is how Joaquin Niemann was invited the last couple years,” Ridley said. (Via ESPN)
"We feel we can deal with that issue, whether it's a LIV player or a player on some other tour that might not otherwise be eligible for an invitation, that we can handle that with a special invitation,” he added.
The chairman further said that he hopes that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can find a structure that works and reunite. He believes that players on the two tours need to unite to play more than four times a year.