Anthony Kim once again caught the attention of fans on Saturday (March 2), as he played the second round of LIV Golf Jeddah. This is Kim's first professional tournament after an absence of almost 12 years.

Anthony Kim's performance in these first two rounds has been a far cry from the quality he had in his prime. Fans have had mixed reactions to this, and have left their opinions on social media.

One fan identified as "KG" on X (formerly Twitter), posted the following:

"liv blows and so does AK"

Another X user, identified as "SC Patriots", opined the following:

"He started slow today but was able to pull it together and finish with 11 straight pars. He is trending in the right direction and will shot close to par tomorrow."

A third fan, identified as "Wise Guy" posted the following:

"I haven't played golf this year, and could shot 76."

Here are some other reactions:

Anthony Kim is playing at LIV Golf Jeddah thanks to a wild card he was awarded for the remainder of the 2024 season. He played his first round on the circuit for a score of 6-over, with one birdie and seven bogeys.

A look at Anthony Kim's second round at LIV Golf Jeddah

Anthony Kim started the second round in 15th position, and bogeyed his first two holes, making double bogeys on the third and another bogey on the fourth. His next three holes were birdie - par - double bogey and Kim was playing for 6 under after the first seven holes.

When it looked like the round was heading for an absolute disaster, Kim pulled himself together and parred the next 11 holes in a row.

Kim's score after 36 holes is 12-over and he is ranked 53rd to close the leaderboard (Matt Wolff withdrew). He is nine strokes behind Ian Poulter, who is 52nd, and 25 strokes behind the leader.

Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf Jeddah after the second round, with a score of 13 under. The Chilean played the second round with six birdies and no bogeys.

Charl Schwartzel remains in contention (second, two strokes behind Niemann). Third are Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen, with a score of 10 under.

First round leaders Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk dropped to T5 (9 under), tied with Abraham Ancer and Lucas Herbert.