  • home icon
  • Golf
  • ‘LIV crumbling’: Golf World reacts to Rocket Classic’s soaring viewership on Sunday

‘LIV crumbling’: Golf World reacts to Rocket Classic’s soaring viewership on Sunday

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 02, 2025 16:07 GMT
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The final round of the Rocket Classic on Sunday pulled in an average of 3.25 million viewers on CBS, the tournament’s largest audience in five years and a 13% increase from 2024. It marks the PGA Tour’s strongest viewership season since 2018.

Ad

The Instagram account @foreplaypod shared a post on July 2, highlighting Rocket Classic's final round viewership:

"PGA Tour ratings are on fire. Sunday was the most‑watched Rocket Classic final round in five years. @Truly.”

The accompanying graphic read:

"PGA Tour having best viewership season since 2018."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans started comparing the PGA Tour with LIV Golf in the comment section. One fan commented:

'LIV crumbling"
One fan showed their excitement by writing, "Great year so far."
One fan showed disappointment, "How it's not even on TV until like 3 pm."
Another fan commented, "There's been some 🔥 finishes this year for sure."
A fan wrote, "Some great golf as of recent."
Ad
Image via Instagram page, Foreplaypod
Image via Instagram page, Foreplaypod
Image via Instagram page, Foreplay pod
Image via Instagram page, Foreplay pod

Across seven Sunday broadcasts this season, PGA Tour events on CBS and NBC are averaging over 3.1 million viewers, dwarfing LIV Golf’s 175,000 viewers average on Fox, FS1, and FS2.

Ad

LIV Golf’s Miami event, its highest-rated U.S. broadcast to date, peaked at 484,000 viewers on Fox, still about 27% of the PGA Tour’s 1.75 million audience for the concurrent Texas Open on NBC.

Apart from that, let's look at the final leaderboard of the 2025 Rocket Classic.

2025 Rocket Classic leaderboard explored

The 2025 Rocket Classic ended in a thrilling playoff at the Detroit Golf Club. Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman, and Chris Kirk tied at 22-under after 72 holes. Kirk dropped out with a bogey on the second playoff hole. Potgieter outlasted Greyserman after three more holes to claim the title. Michael Thorbjornsen and Jake Knapp tied for fourth at 21-under.

Ad

Here's the final list of top finishers at the 2025 Rocket Classic (via PGA Tour):

  • WINNER - Aldrich Potgieter (-22)
  • T2 - Max Greyserman (-22)
  • T2 - Chris Kirk (-22)
  • T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-21)
  • T4 - Jake Knapp (-21)
  • T6 - Nico Echavarria (-20)
  • T6 - Jackson Suber (-20)
  • T8 - Kevin Roy (-19)
  • T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-19)
  • T8 - Collin Morikawa (-19)
  • T8 - Thriston Lawrence (-19)
  • T8 - Andrew Putnam (-19)
  • T13 - Min Woo Lee (-18)
  • T13 - Hideki Matsuyama (-18)
  • T13 - Chandler Phillips (-18)
  • T13 - Ben Griffin (-18)
  • T13 - Harry Hall (-18)
  • T13 - Mark Hubbard (-18)
  • T19 - Sami Valimaki (-17)
  • T19 - Matt McCarty (-17)
  • T19 - Chan Kim (-17)
  • T19 - Cameron Champ (-17)
  • T19 - Doug Ghim (-17)
  • T24 - Harry Higgs (-16)
  • T24 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-16)
  • T26 - Akshay Bhatia (-15)
  • T26 - Michael Kim (-15)
  • T26 - Matthew Riedel (-15)
  • T26 - Jacob Bridgeman (-15)
  • T26 - Chris Gotterup (-15)
  • T26 - Chad Ramey (-15)
  • T32 - Vince Whaley (-14)
  • T32 - Patrick Cantlay (-14)
  • T34 - Kris Ventura (-13)
  • T34 - Joe Highsmith (-13)
  • T34 - Philip Knowles (-13)
  • T34 - Hayden Springer (-13)
  • T34 - Lee Hodges (-13)
  • T34 - William Mouw (-13)
  • T34 - Davis Thompson (-13)
  • T41 - Keegan Bradley (-12)
  • T41 - Luke List (-12)
  • T41 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-12)
  • T41 - Ryan Gerard (-12)
  • T41 - Peter Malnati (-12)
  • T46 - Matt Wallace (-11)
  • T46 - Takumi Kanaya (-11)
  • T46 - Gary Woodland (-11)
  • T46 - Cameron Young (-11)
  • T46 - Justin Lower (-11)
  • T51 - Victor Perez (-10)
  • T51 - Nick Hardy (-10)
  • T51 - Henrik Norlander (-10)
  • T51 - Lanto Griffin (-10)
  • T51 - Aaron Wise (-10)
  • T51 - Webb Simpson (-10)
  • T51 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-10)
  • T51 - Will Gordon (-10)
  • T51 - Kurt Kitayama (-10)
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications