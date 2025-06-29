Who won the 2025 Rocket Classic? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Rocket Classic was concluded in stellar fashion at the Detroit Golf Club. A playoff was held between three world-class golfers to determine who would take home the trophy.
Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman, and Chris Kirk were tied for the lead at the 2025 Rocket Classic. After carding 72-hole scores of 22 under par each, the three-man playoff lasted for two holes as Kirk carded a bogey to settle for joint second place.
Potgieter and Greyserman went on to battle it out for three more holes. The former emerged victorious while Greyserman joined Kirk in second place at the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Michael Thorbjornsen and Jake Knapp follow the top scorers. They share the fourth place at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a total score of 21 under par.
2025 Rocket Classic Final Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top finishers at the 2025 Rocket Classic (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Aldrich Potgieter (-22)
- T2 - Max Greyserman (-22)
- T2 - Chris Kirk (-22)
- T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-21)
- T4 - Jake Knapp (-21)
- T6 - Nico Echavarria (-20)
- T6 - Jackson Suber (-20)
- T8 - Kevin Roy (-19)
- T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-19)
- T8 - Collin Morikawa (-19)
- T8 - Thriston Lawrence (-19)
- T8 - Andrew Putnam (-19)
- T13 - Min Woo Lee (-18)
- T13 - Hideki Matsuyama (-18)
- T13 - Chandler Phillips (-18)
- T13 - Ben Griffin (-18)
- T13 - Harry Hall (-18)
- T13 - Mark Hubbard (-18)
- T19 - Sami Valimaki (-17)
- T19 - Matt McCarty (-17)
- T19 - Chan Kim (-17)
- T19 - Cameron Champ (-17)
- T19 - Doug Ghim (-17)
- T24 - Harry Higgs (-16)
- T24 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-16)
- T26 - Akshay Bhatia (-15)
- T26 - Michael Kim (-15)
- T26 - Matthew Riedel (-15)
- T26 - Jacob Bridgeman (-15)
- T26 - Chris Gotterup (-15)
- T26 - Chad Ramey (-15)
- T32 - Vince Whaley (-14)
- T32 - Patrick Cantlay (-14)
- T34 - Kris Ventura (-13)
- T34 - Joe Highsmith (-13)
- T34 - Philip Knowles (-13)
- T34 - Hayden Springer (-13)
- T34 - Lee Hodges (-13)
- T34 - William Mouw (-13)
- T34 - Davis Thompson (-13)
- T41 - Keegan Bradley (-12)
- T41 - Luke List (-12)
- T41 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-12)
- T41 - Ryan Gerard (-12)
- T41 - Peter Malnati (-12)
- T46 - Matt Wallace (-11)
- T46 - Takumi Kanaya (-11)
- T46 - Gary Woodland (-11)
- T46 - Cameron Young (-11)
- T46 - Justin Lower (-11)
- T51 - Victor Perez (-10)
- T51 - Nick Hardy (-10)
- T51 - Henrik Norlander (-10)
- T51 - Lanto Griffin (-10)
- T51 - Aaron Wise (-10)
- T51 - Webb Simpson (-10)
- T51 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-10)
- T51 - Will Gordon (-10)
- T51 - Kurt Kitayama (-10)