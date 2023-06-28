"LIV is going to get even better" - Dustin Johnson expresses his thoughts on PGA x LIV merger at Valderrama

While the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger has come as quite a shock to many, Dustin Johnson is quite confident that the future of golf is in good hands. The merger was kept under wraps for seven months before it was announced publicly, leaving players and fans stumped.

However, with the new merger also came a lot of speculation. While a joint statement was issued, the details of the deal remain unclear. It is a possibility that LIV Golfers can reapply for a PGA Tour card.

The LIV Golf series is now heading to one of the finest courses in Europe, the Real Club Valderrama, for its next event. Dustin Johnson is extremely happy with where he is right now. Speaking ahead of the event he said via Twitter:

"I think with this agreement, the only thing that's going to happen is LIV is going to get even better than what it is now, which it's already great. I'm happy exactly where I am, and I'm definitely not looking to play more golf than I'm playing now, that's for sure.”

Amidst all the speculation, there have also been talks of the end of LIV Golf as we know it. Dustin Johnson is confident that no such thing will happen, and that LIV Golf is all prepared for its 2024 season. He continued:

"As far as I know, LIV will go into 2024 and they're doing the schedule now. I mean I've talked to the guys but yeah, as far as I know, it's going to 2024 and is going to be a full schedule just like we did this year."

Dustin Johnson looks forward to joining hands with PGA Tour for exciting tournaments

Dustin Johnson mentioned that he looked forward to joining hands with the PGA Tour and bringing the best players in the world together to play some fantastic tournaments. He said:

"I just hope we can get all the best players playing at the same time at golf tournaments. Obviously, it's a little split right now, but PGA Tour has great events and LIV has great events and to get everybody playing together would be fun and exciting."

However, the merger has not been an easy one. The Department of Justice is looking into the deal due to fears of sportswashing, and players looking to reapply to the PGA Tour could face fines and suspensions. The deal has a long way to go and it could be a year till it is finalized.

