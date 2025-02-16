LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $25,000,000 purse

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Adelaide with a 13-under score. The Chilean took home his third LIV Golf victory and his 16th professional career win from the Grange Golf Club, as well as the largest share of the $20 million prize purse.

Niemann's paycheck for winning the LIV Golf Adelaide individual event was $4 million. Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer finished as runners-up and won $1,875,000 each. Defending Champion Brendan Steele tied for 23rd.

In the team event, Fireballs GC won the event with a score of 21-under and took home $3 million from the prize purse of $5 million. Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia praised his team member and runner-up Ancer and said (via LIV Golf):

"Super proud of the way they fought in tough conditions. I told (Ancer) I was proud of him and I know he’s disappointed but I think he played really solid and that’s the most important thing."

Fireballs GC's David Puig tied for fourth, Garcia tied for 18th and Luis Masaveu tied for 37th at the LIV Golf Adelaide. Defending Champion Ripper GC finished ninth at the event.

2025 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money payout

Below is the prize money distribution for LIV Golf Adelaide. It includes both individual and team events:

Individual:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

Team:

1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000

2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000

3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000

