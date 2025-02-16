LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $25,000,000 purse

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Adelaide with a 13-under score. The Chilean took home his third LIV Golf victory and his 16th professional career win from the Grange Golf Club, as well as the largest share of the $20 million prize purse.
Niemann's paycheck for winning the LIV Golf Adelaide individual event was $4 million. Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer finished as runners-up and won $1,875,000 each. Defending Champion Brendan Steele tied for 23rd.
In the team event, Fireballs GC won the event with a score of 21-under and took home $3 million from the prize purse of $5 million. Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia praised his team member and runner-up Ancer and said (via LIV Golf):
"Super proud of the way they fought in tough conditions. I told (Ancer) I was proud of him and I know he’s disappointed but I think he played really solid and that’s the most important thing."
Fireballs GC's David Puig tied for fourth, Garcia tied for 18th and Luis Masaveu tied for 37th at the LIV Golf Adelaide. Defending Champion Ripper GC finished ninth at the event.
2025 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money payout
Below is the prize money distribution for LIV Golf Adelaide. It includes both individual and team events:
Individual:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000
- T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000
- T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000
- 4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000
- 5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000
- 6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000
- T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500
- T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500
- T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500
- T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500
- T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500
- T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67
- T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000
- T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000
- T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000
- T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000
- T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29
- 30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33
- T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71
- 44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000
- 45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000
- 46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500
- T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500
- 49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000
- 50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000
- T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000
- 53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000
- 54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000
Team:
- 1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000
- 2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000
- 3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000