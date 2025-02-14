LIV Golf Adelaide 2025: Round 2 groupings and shotgun start time explored

Sam Horsfield posted a flawless 6-under 66 on Friday, February 14, at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 to take the first-round lead. By the end of the first day's play, he held a one-shot advantage over Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz.

The second round of LIV Golf Adelaide will begin on Saturday, February 15 at 11:45 a.m. local time with a shotgun start, meaning all players will tee off simultaneously from different holes.

Leaders Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, and Sam Horsfield will start from the first hole. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is grouped with Andy Ogletree and Dean Burmester for Saturday’s round.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, Round 2 groupings explored

Patrick Reed during the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here are the groupings for the LIV Golf Adelaide, Round 2:

Group 1 - Hole 1

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Group 2 - Hole 2

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)

Group 3 - Hole 3

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC)

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Group 4 - Hole 4

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

David Puig (Fireballs GC)

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)

Group 5 - Hole 18

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

Group 6 - Hole 17

Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Group 7 - Hole 16

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC)

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC)

Group 8 - Hole 5

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

Group 9 - Hole 6

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC)

Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC)

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Group 10 - Hole 7

Chieh-Po Lee

Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Group 11 - Hole 18

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII)

Group 12 - Hole 9

Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

Group 13 - Hole 10

Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC)

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC)

Group 14 - Hole 11

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC)

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Group 15 - Hole 12

Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

Anthony Kim

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Group 16 - Hole 13

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC)

Group 17 - Hole 14

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC)

Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Group 18 - Hole 16

Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC)

Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC)

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

