LIV Golf Adelaide champ Joaquin Niemann reveals Torque GC's unique gesture to win over Aussie fans

Joaquin Niemann has revealed Torque GC's unique gesture to win over Aussie fans at LIV Golf Adelaide. The 26-year-old won his second tournament in Australia on Sunday, February 16.

Ad

Niemann won the LIV Golf Adelaide by three strokes over Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz at The Grange Golf Club. Meanwhile, his team, Torque GC finished third in the team's competition at LIV Golf Adelaide.

In the post-tournament press conference, he was asked by a reporter if there was any truth to the Torque team possibly getting mullets and moustaches for the week. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"You can't see the mustache. Yeah, it's something -- I think Mito (Pereira) started it because he's obviously the good-looking guy that he likes the mullet and everything. He can grow a mustache. He's like, why don't we do a mullet, so we're like, all right, we'll do it. I think me and Carlos (Ortiz) doesn't have the mustache, but we've got the mullet. But yeah, it's something that we might keep doing every year."

Ad

Trending

Mito Pereira with moustache at LIV Golf Adelaide (Source: Getty)

When asked if the gesture was made to appeal to the Australian fans, he agreed and said:

Ad

"Yeah, Australia, they all wear their mullet, so yeah, it was something for the people here and the crowd."

Last year, Joaquin Niemann tied for third in the tournament at LIV Golf Adelaide.

His first victory in Australia came in the 2023-24 DP World Tour season at the ISPS Handa Australian Open which he won in playoffs against Japan's Rikuyo Hoshino with an eagle on the second extra hole. He tied for fifth at the tournament, a part of the 2024-25 DP World Tour season.

Ad

How did Joaquin Niemann perform in 2024?

Joaquin Niemann had a solid 2024 season. He finished second in the season's standings. In 13 starts, he had two wins, seven top-5 finishes including two runner-up finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.

He also competed in major championships in which his best performance came in the Masters where he tied for 22nd. He also won the ISPS Handa Australian Open on the DP World Tour.

Ad

Let's take a look at Niemann's performance in the 2024 season:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba - 1-x

- 1-x LIV Golf Las Vegas - T30

- T30 LIV Golf Jeddah - 1

- 1 LIV Golf Hong Kong - T4

- T4 LIV Golf Miami - T9

- T9 LIV Golf Adelaide - T3

- T3 LIV Golf Singapore - T7

- T7 LIV Golf Houston - T32

- T32 LIV Golf Nashville - T3

- T3 LIV Golf Andalucía - T6

- T6 LIV Golf United Kingdom - T2

- T2 LIV Golf Greenbrier - T15

- T15 LIV Golf Chicago - T2

- T2 LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play - T45

Ad

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament - T22

- T22 PGA Championship - T39

- T39 The Open - T58

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - 5

- 5 ISPS Handa Australian Open - 1-x

- 1-x Hero Dubai Desert Classic - T4

- T4 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T23

- T23 DP World Tour Championship - T7

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition - T9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback