LIV Golf Andalucia R2 Weather Forecast: Will darkness interrupt round at Real Club?

The second round of LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama is expected to unfold under mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions, with weather alerts in place for storms and rain on Saturday, July 12. The second round may see disruptions, especially in the afternoon when thunderstorm activity is forecast to intensify.

While the morning should allow for relatively stable conditions despite the heavy cloud cover, players and spectators alike should stay alert for changing skies as the day progresses. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the forecast for Round 2 of LIV Golf Andalucia 2025:

Morning

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Cloudy

Wind: E at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 79%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 98%

Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Cloudy with thunderstorms possible in parts of the area

Wind: E at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 62%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 41%

Precipitation: 1.7 mm

Rain: 1.7 mm

Cloud Cover: 89%

Visibility: 7 km

Evening

Temperature: 15°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: WSW at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 88%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 12%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 41%

Visibility: 7 km

With weather warnings active through much of the day, tournament officials may need to keep an eye on conditions, especially in the afternoon window.

Teams playing at the LIV Golf Andalucia

LIV Golf Andalucia is back with another massive payout on the line—$25 million in total prize money. Of that, $20 million is reserved for individual competitors, while $5 million goes toward the team competition.

The individual champion walks away with $4 million, and the runner-up earns $2.25 million. On the team side, the winning squad will share a $3 million prize. Here are all the team and their members participating in the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia:

Cleeks : Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Fredrik Kjettrup

: Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Fredrik Kjettrup 4 Aces : Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III

: Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III Crushers : Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri Fireballs : Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu, David Puig

: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu, David Puig HyFlyers : Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree

: Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree Iron Heads : Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Wade Ormsby

: Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Wade Ormsby Legion XIII : Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt

: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt Majesticks : Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield RangeGoats : Bubba Watson, Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff

: Bubba Watson, Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff Ripper : Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman

: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman Smash : Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell

: Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell Stinger : Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel Torque: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz.

