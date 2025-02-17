  • home icon
LIV Golf CEO makes his feelings clear on where to see "the best players in the world"

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Feb 17, 2025 22:10 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - Second Round - Source: Imagn
An image of the LIV Golf flag [Image via Imagn]

The inception of LIV Golf has sparked a debate about where the best golfers in the world compete. While some fans side with the Saudi-backed tour, others believe the PGA Tour is where the best golfers compete. Recently, LIV Golf's newly appointed CEO Scott O'Neil spoke on this subject.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), NUCLR Golf uploaded a video of O'Neil in which he mentioned the best players in the world can be found in LIV.

"You don’t have to look to far past our leaderboard to know that outside of the majors, if you want to see the best players in the world, there’s only one place to see it, and that’s at LIV,” Scott O'Neil said.
You can check what Scott O'Neil said about LIV Golf below:

The comment section of this post was a great example of the divide between fans on which tour hosts the best golfers. While there are different answers to this question, it seems like PIF and PGA Tour are working on a plan for the reunification of the sport.

Since a framework agreement was announced in 2023, no significant development has taken place. However, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan along with Adam Scott recently met US President Donald Trump, whose leadership is reportedly helping both parties reach a deal according to Monahan.

A look at the golfers who compete in LIV Golf

The PIF-backed LIV Golf is home to some of the most talented golfers on the planet. While strong and young golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are part of the tour, veteran Phil Mickelson is also actively playing in LIV. Other than this, the Saudi-backed tour plays host to some exciting young talent.

The likes of Tom McKibbin and Luis Masaveu are exciting young talents to watch out for. Here is a detailed look at every golfer who is set to compete in the 2025 season of LIV Golf:

4 Aces GC:

  • Dustin Johnson (C)
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Patrick Reed
  • Harold Varner III

Cleeks GC:

  • Martin Kaymer (C)
  • Richard Bland
  • Frederik Kjettrup
  • Adrian Meronk

Crushers GC:

  • Bryson DeChambeau (C)
  • Paul Casey
  • Charles Howell III
  • Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC:

  • Sergio Garcia (C)
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Luis Masaveu
  • David Puig
HyFlyers GC:

  • Phil Mickelson (C)
  • AndyOgletree
  • Brendan Steele
  • Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC:

  • Kevin NaC
  • Yubin Jang
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Danny Lee

Legion XIII:

  • Jon Rahm (C)
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Caleb Surratt

Majesticks GC:

  • Ian Poulter (C)
  • Henrik Stenson (C)
  • Lee Westwood (C)
  • Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

  • Bubba Watson (C)
  • Ben Campbell
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Matthew Wolff

Ripper GC

  • Cameron Smith (C)
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Matt Jones
  • Marc Leishman

Smash GC

  • Brooks KoepkaC
  • Talor Gooch
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Graeme McDowell

Stinger GC:

  • Louis Oosthuizen C
  • Dean Burmester
  • Branden Grace
  • Charl Schwartzel
Torque GC:

  • Joaquin NiemannC
  • Sebastián Muñoz
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Mito Pereira

Wild Card Players:

  • Anthony Kim
  • Max Lee

Reserves:

  • Khalid Attieh
  • John Catlin
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Ollie Schniederjans

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
