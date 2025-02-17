LIV Golf CEO makes his feelings clear on where to see "the best players in the world"

The inception of LIV Golf has sparked a debate about where the best golfers in the world compete. While some fans side with the Saudi-backed tour, others believe the PGA Tour is where the best golfers compete. Recently, LIV Golf's newly appointed CEO Scott O'Neil spoke on this subject.
On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), NUCLR Golf uploaded a video of O'Neil in which he mentioned the best players in the world can be found in LIV.
"You don’t have to look to far past our leaderboard to know that outside of the majors, if you want to see the best players in the world, there’s only one place to see it, and that’s at LIV,” Scott O'Neil said.
You can check what Scott O'Neil said about LIV Golf below:
The comment section of this post was a great example of the divide between fans on which tour hosts the best golfers. While there are different answers to this question, it seems like PIF and PGA Tour are working on a plan for the reunification of the sport.
Since a framework agreement was announced in 2023, no significant development has taken place. However, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan along with Adam Scott recently met US President Donald Trump, whose leadership is reportedly helping both parties reach a deal according to Monahan.
A look at the golfers who compete in LIV Golf
The PIF-backed LIV Golf is home to some of the most talented golfers on the planet. While strong and young golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are part of the tour, veteran Phil Mickelson is also actively playing in LIV. Other than this, the Saudi-backed tour plays host to some exciting young talent.
The likes of Tom McKibbin and Luis Masaveu are exciting young talents to watch out for. Here is a detailed look at every golfer who is set to compete in the 2025 season of LIV Golf:
4 Aces GC:
- Dustin Johnson (C)
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks GC:
- Martin Kaymer (C)
- Richard Bland
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Adrian Meronk
Crushers GC:
- Bryson DeChambeau (C)
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC:
- Sergio Garcia (C)
- Abraham Ancer
- Luis Masaveu
- David Puig
HyFlyers GC:
- Phil Mickelson (C)
- AndyOgletree
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads GC:
- Kevin NaC
- Yubin Jang
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
Legion XIII:
- Jon Rahm (C)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tom McKibbin
- Caleb Surratt
Majesticks GC:
- Ian Poulter (C)
- Henrik Stenson (C)
- Lee Westwood (C)
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson (C)
- Ben Campbell
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith (C)
- Lucas Herbert
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
Smash GC
- Brooks KoepkaC
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
Stinger GC:
- Louis Oosthuizen C
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
Torque GC:
- Joaquin NiemannC
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
Wild Card Players:
- Anthony Kim
- Max Lee
Reserves:
- Khalid Attieh
- John Catlin
- Kalle Samooja
- Ollie Schniederjans