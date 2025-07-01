LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil reveals huge plan for the expansion of the breakaway league

Scott O'Neil succeeded Greg Norman as the LIV Golf CEO in January 2025. Since then, he has worked to promote the Saudi's PIF-backed golf league and expand it on a global basis.

The LIV Golf CEO appeared on the latest episode of the Rick Shiels Golf show, his first exclusive full-length interview since stepping into his role earlier this year. O'Neil answered a wide range of questions on the podcast, from how he came to assume his current role, to upcoming LIV contracts, and the future of the league.

Towards the end of the episode, O'Neil announced the timeline for expanding the breakaway league into women's golf. He started off by mentioning the PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was a huge advocate of women's sports. O'Neil said:

"I hope so. Fortunately, our Chairman (Yasir Al-Rumayyan) is a huge proponent of women's sports. He's the Chairman of Aramco, the largest partner, and now through Golf Saudi, they'll become one of the biggest players in women's sports, and sports in general, around the world."

"I think in the next 2-3 years you'll see us enter women's golf, and fortunately on a platform of incredible investment by the Kingdom and through Aramco and through Golf Saudi."

It is not the first time that Scott O'Neil has spoken about the possibility of LIV Golf venturing into the women's game. In February, he had shared about his plans to meet with the LPGA and discuss LIV's possible contribution to women's golf.

Scott O'Neil on upcoming LIV contract renewals with players

Rick Shiels covered various topics during his interview with Scott O'Neil, and that included asking him about the contract renewals of multiple LIV players in the near future.

Players such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson could be about to reach the end of their contracts, having signed with the league in 2022.

When O'Neil was asked about his thoughts on the contract situation of LIV players, he shared some 'anecdotes' of how the families of LIV golfers had reached out to him during the Miami event to appreciate the work the league has carried out and to keep it up. He continued (30:34 onwards):

"Of the players who have their contracts up this year, everyone wants to be back. We're having those conversations. Some are ending at different times, some 2024, some 25, 26, 27, 28 and even 29. It depends on the person and what the length is. If you're a LIV Golf fan, I'd have very little concern to what's happening. Conversations are going very well."

O'Neil went on to say that the LIV Golf fans do not need to have any concerns about what's happening. He also opened up about DeChambeau's vocal desire to stay with LIV.

Scott O'Neil also had nothing but praise for Bryson DeChambeau, and spoke about the golfer's passion towards the game and his fans.

