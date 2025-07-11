LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil sends a new request for the league’s global ranking system

LIV Golf has reapplied for inclusion in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), marking a fresh push for global recognition under its new CEO, Scott O’Neil. The league submitted its application on June 30, and the review process is now underway.

Trevor Immelman, chairman of the OWGR board, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday that read:

“The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency. We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf—and all Tours—in contributing to the global landscape of men’s professional golf through OWGR. Further updates will be provided as the review progresses.”

This isn’t LIV’s first attempt to join the ranking system. The Saudi-backed league initially applied in July 2022, shortly after its launch under former CEO Greg Norman. That application was rejected in October 2023, with OWGR citing concerns about LIV’s format, including its closed league structure, lack of promotion and relegation, and simultaneous individual and team competitions.

O’Neil, who took over as the breakaway circuit’s CEO earlier this year, is confident the renewed bid addresses past concerns. In a statement, he said:

“We thank OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman for his continued leadership and willingness to move the sport of golf forward for the benefit of all players and most importantly, the fans. LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game’s most prestigious events. We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system. We are hopeful the review and approval process can progress ahead of the 2026 major season.”

The OWGR board is scheduled to meet next week during The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, though a decision on LIV’s application is not expected during this meeting.

How does LIV Golf operate without OWGR ranking points?

LIV Golf players currently rely on major championships and select international events like those on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. Since LIV events are not accredited, their players miss out on valuable points needed to qualify for golf’s biggest tournaments.

OWGR points play a key role in securing spots in all four men’s majors, as these events use world rankings to determine exemptions. At present, Bryson DeChambeau is the highest-ranked LIV golfer in the OWGR at No. 15. Tyrrell Hatton follows at No. 22, while other major champions like Patrick Reed (57), Jon Rahm (68), Brooks Koepka (276), and Dustin Johnson (957) have slipped further down the rankings.

This week, the LIV Golf League is hosting its latest tournament at Valderrama Golf Club in Spain. Meanwhile, 19 LIV players are set to tee it up at next week’s British Open at Royal Portrush as they continue to chase ranking points outside their own league.

