LIV Golf closer to OWGR points as discussions reach advanced stages

LIV Golf is closing in a deal with the Official World Golf Ranking so that golfers will receive world ranking points for LIV Golf events, according to a report from Sportico. As of right now, players don't receive world ranking points for LIV events, making it difficult to qualify for major championships if they aren't already exempt.

This has caused some of LIV Golf's biggest stars to have to find alternate routes qualify for the four major championships. For the U.S. Open, some LIV Golfers have tried to qualify through local qualifiers in the United States. Other golfers have qualified for this year's Open Championship through the Asian Tour.

Many of LIV Golf's biggest stars have exemptions into some of the majors for life, or are still receiving the five-year exemption into all majors due to having won a major in the last five years. All winners of the four majors receive a five-year exemption into all of the majors.

The Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship all give winners lifetime exemptions, though the Open Championship's lifetime exemption runs out when golfers turn 60. Winners of the U.S. Open have a 10-year exemption into the tournament.

Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka all are qualified for all of the four major championships for the coming years. But one of LIV Golf's biggest stars, Joaquin Niemann, is not exempt into any of the four majors in the coming years. Niemann did, however, just qualify for the U.S. Open through LIV Golf, becoming the first to do so.

Joaquin Niemann is first LIV Golfer to qualify for U.S. Open through new USGA exemption

Joaquin Niemann at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Joaquin Niemann became the first LIV Golfer to qualify for the U.S. Open through the USGA's newly announced exemption. Earlier this year, the USGA announced it would give an exemption into the U.S. Open for the top LIV Golfer who was not already exempt into the tournament.

Niemann has dominated LIV Golf in 2025 and captured his fifth career LIV Golf win last weekend in Mexico City. Nieman now has five LIV Golf victories, which is tied with Brooks Koepka for the most career LIV Golf victories.

Niemann captured his first LIV Golf win of the year in February at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia, winning by three shots over Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz. The following month, he dominated LIV Golf Singapore, winning by five shots over Brooks Koepka.

The 26-year-old Chilean made the cut at The Masters earlier this year, finishing in a tie for 29th place. Niemann last played in the U.S. Open in 2023, in which he made the cut. His best finish at the U.S. Open was in 2020, in which he finished in a tie for 23rd place.

Niemann aims to capture his first major title in 2025.

