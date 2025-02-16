LIV Golf commits to Adelaide long-term, extends deal through 2031: Reports

Adelaide has secured hosting rights for a LIV Golf event until 2028, as per Golf Australia. The South Australian government plans to extend the deal with the Saudi-backed tour plans through 2031 at the redeveloped North Adelaide Golf Course designed by Greg Norman.

The LIV Golf Adelaide event is currently held at Grange Golf Club. The first event was held in 2023, and currently, the third event is going on. Premier Peter Malinauskas said (via Adelaide Now):

"If a kid grows up today in South Australia, [and] says I want to play on the same course as my hero they can't. In 2028 they will be able to do that [at North Adelaide]. Critically this is a state government investment for 100 per cent public ownership."

Talking about committing to Adelaide, LIV Golf's CEO, Scott O' Neil said (via Golf Australia):

"One, there's no place we'd rather be than right here in Adelaide. Number two, the excitement of partnering once again with Greg Norman, the world's best golf course designer and Australia's favourite son, to deliver what we believe will be a world class golf course."

Scott O'Neil CEO of LIV Golf , Jane Lomax-Smith AM, Lord Mayor of Adelaide , Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas and Greg Norman announce LIV to stay in Adelaide to 2031 (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

LIV Golf Adelaide has seen steady growth in attendance, with 77,000 fans attending its first event in 2023. The attendance rose to 94,000 in 2024, breaking previous records and contributing $71.1 million to South Australia’s economy, as per the Government of South Australia.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney calls LIV Golf Adelaide a "pretty big success"

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney recently reacted to the massive crowd turnout at the LIV Golf Adelaide. He took to X and called it a "pretty big success." Quoting a video by golf account Flushing It (@flushingitgolf), he wrote:

"Kind of looks like this LIV event is a pretty big success"

Flushing It reported that over 100,000 people are expected to come to the three rounds of LIV Golf Adelaide. He jokingly compared the tournament to a rock concert rather than a traditional golf tournament.

The 2025 Adelaide had sold more than 90,000 tickets, and more than 100,000 fans are anticipated as the Ripper GC team looks to defend their 2024 victory, as per the Government of South Australia. Talking about the ongoing event, Premier Peter Malinauskas said (via Government of South Australia):

"2025 is bigger and better - and more people can be part of what is now a bucket-list event for any sports or events fan. The buzz around this event cannot be overstated, and it means South Australia is being seen and talked about not just here in Australia, but across the world - and that is the true value of delivering the World's Best Golf event."

The LIV event has also seen record-breaking viewers on TV. During the first round, LIV Golf Adelaide saw average viewers of 114,000, which is more than five times the average number of viewers of LIV Golf Riyadh, which saw an average of 19,000, as per @YeahClickClack (Nielsen data).

