LIV Golf Adelaide opening round averages a whopping 5x more viewers compared to Riyadh: Reports

LIV Golf Adelaide's opening round on Friday, February 14, garnered tremendous viewership. The second event of the 2025 Saudi League season started with its opening round on Friday, seeing an average of over five times more viewers than the Riyadh event.

LIV Golf's new season started last week in Riyadh. The event brought around 19,000 average viewership, while LIV Golf Adelaide's opening round had an average viewership of 114,000 on FS1.

Nuclr Golf shared the news about the increase in viewership of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, along with the caption:

"LIV Golf saw an average of 114,000 viewers for the opening round in Adelaide on FS1 between 11:20 PM and 2:15 AM, per @YeahClickClack (Nielsen data). The boost marks a significant increase from last weekend’s average of 19,000 for the season opener in Riyadh."

LIV Golf signed a multi-year deal with Fox Sports last week to broadcast the series event in the UK. Soon after, the Adelaide event witnessed a fabulous viewership.

Highlights from the opening round of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide has garnered significant attention after American golfer Patrick Reed recorded a hole-in-one on the 12th hole of The Grange Golf Club. On the par-3 watering hole, Reed had an incredible shot, and it was celebrated with fans showering him with beer.

During the press conference of LIV Golf Adelaide on February 14, Reed opened up about celebrating his ace. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I couldn't feel anything at that point. I was just pumped up with adrenaline when that thing went in. I saw cups and beers and liquid flying everywhere. I guarantee you -- my golf bag looked a little sticky when I was walking off the golf course."

"Yeah, no, that's what we kind of expected. If somebody makes a hole-in-one on a hole like that, you expect just craziness and chaos, and it was. The great thing, I felt like everyone did it the right way. No one got hurt, which is good," he added.

Notably, Sam Horsfield was impressive in the opening round of the LIV Golf Adelaide event. He played a round of 6-under to take the lead in the game, followed by Carlos Ortiz in a tie with Joaquin Niemann at 5-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide (only top 10) round 1:

1. Sam Horsfield: -6

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -5

T2. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T4. Dustin Johnson: -4

T4. Abraham Ancer: -4

T4. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T7. Brooks Koepka: -3

T7. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T7. Henrik Stenson: -3

T7. Richard Bland: -3

It's a three-day event, which will have its finale on Sunday, February 16.

