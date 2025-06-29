LIV Golf Dallas Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Patrick Reed has taken the solo lead. He fired a low 4-under 68 on Day 2 to take a three-stroke lead over Abraham Ancer and Paul Casey.

The final round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will begin on Sunday, June 29, at 12:05 p.m. ET. Barring two groups, the remaining sixteen groups will tee off in a shotgun start from different tees.

David Puig, Richard Bland, and Tyrrell Hatton will begin from the first hole at the shotgun start. The leaders' group, featuring Casey, Ancer, and Reed, will begin at 12:16 p.m. ET from the first tee. Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield, and Max Rottluff will also tee off at 12:16 p.m. ET on Sunday from the tenth hole.

For the uninitiated, Casey and Reed are looking for their first win on the Saudi-backed circuit. Both are also eyeing their first professional victory in four years, while Ancer is seeking his second LIV title.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Day 3 pairings explored

Patrick Reed takes the lead at the LIV Golf Dallas after the second Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Round 3:

Hole 1:

David Puig (-5), Richard Bland (-5), Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

Leaders Hole 1 (12:16 pm ET):

Abraham Ancer (-6), Paul Casey (-6), Patrick Reed (-9)

Hole 2:

Jinichiro Kozuma (+2), Jon Rahm (-4), Harold Varner III (-5)

Hole 3:

Ben Campbell (-1), Tom McKibbin (-2), Louis Oosthuizen (-2)

Hole 4:

Brendan Steele (E), Anirban Lahiri (-1), Charles Howell III (-1)

Hole 5:

Graeme McDowell (E), Joaquin Niemann (E), Bryson DeChambeau (E)

Hole 6:

Sebastián Muñoz (+2), Cameron Smith (+2), (Henrik Stenson: +2)

Hole 7:

Lee Westwood (+3), Thomas Pieters (+2), Lucas Herbert (+2)

Hole 8:

Caleb Surratt (+3), Martin Kaymer (+3), Jason Kokrak (+3)

Hole 10 (12:16 pm ET):

Bubba Watson (+4), Sam Horsfield (+4), Max Rottluff (+4)

Hole 10:

Sergio Garcia (+5), Carlos Ortiz (+5), Talor Gooch (+5)

Hole 11:

Danny Lee (+6), Anthony Kim (+6), Adrian Meronk (+5)

Hole 12:

Chieh-Po Lee (+7), Mito Pereira (+7), Peter Uihlein (+7)

Hole 13:

Phil Mickelson (+7), Ian Poulter (+7), Andy Ogletree (+7)

Hole 14:

Kevin Na (+9), Josele Ballester (+8), Ollie Schniederjans (+8)

Hole 15:

Luis Carrera (+10), Matt Jones (+10), Yubin Jang (+9)

Hole 16:

Charl Schwartzel (+2), Marc Leishman (+1), Branden Grace (+1)

Hole 17:

Dustin Johnson (E), Dean Burmester (+1), Cameron Tringale (+1)

