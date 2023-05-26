LIV Golf DC prize money: How much will the LIV Golf winner get?

LIV Golf League is back this week with the LIV Golf DC. The Saudi-backed series is currently at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC after the PGA Championship 2023. The event, played from May 26 to 28, will see 48 players competing in 12 teams for the $25 million prize purse on offer.
Much like the rest of the LIV Golf events so far, this week’s LIV DC will also feature a stacked field. Players including the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship 2023 champion Brooks Koepka, will be present among its top contenders.
LIV Golf DC prize money
LIV Golf DC has a $25 million prize purse. According to LIV's prize money distribution chart, the weekend event’s winner will bag a whopping $4,000,000. This is a 20 per cent cut of the total purse. While the winner takes the major share, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $2,125,000. It is pertinent to note that the LIV Golf winner will not get OWGR ranking points as the circuit is not qualified for the same.
The golfer finishing third on the final leaderboard will win $1,500,000, while the player ending up fourth will take $1,050,000. All 48 players on the field will earn prize money paychecks as LIV events do not have classic 36 holes cut.
Apart from the individual prizes, LIV Golf also awards the best-performing teams at each event. The top three teams will split the $5 million prize money between them, with the winning team bagging $3 million. The runner-up will take $1.5 million and the third team on the podium will get $500,000.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf DC:
- 1 - $4,000,000
- 2 - $2,125,000
- 3 - $1,500,000
- 4 - $1,050,000
- 5 - $975,000
- 6 - $800,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $580,000
- 10 - $560,000
- 11 - $540,000
- 12 - $450,000
- 13 - $360,000
- 14 - $270,000
- 15 - $250,000
- 16 - $240,000
- 17 - $232,000
- 18 - $226,000
- 19 - $220,000
- 20 - $200,000
- 21 - $180,000
- 22 - $172,000
- 23 - $170,000
- 24 - $168,000
- 25 - $166,000
- 26 - $164,000
- 27 - $162,000
- 28 - $160,000
- 29 - $158,000
- 30 - $156,000
- 31 - $154,000
- 32 - $152,000
- 33 - $150,000
- 34 - $148,000
- 35 - $146,000
- 36 - $144,000
- 37 - $142,000
- 38 - $140,000
- 39 - $138,000
- 40 - $136,000
- 41 - $134,000
- 42 - $132,000
- 43 - $130,000
- 44 - $128,000
- 45 - $126,000
- 46 - $124,000
- 47 - $122,000
- 48 - $120,000
The prize money will be split between players tied at different positions on the final leaderboard.