LIV Golf DC prize money: How much will the LIV Golf winner get?

LIV Golf League is back this week with the LIV Golf DC. The Saudi-backed series is currently at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC after the PGA Championship 2023. The event, played from May 26 to 28, will see 48 players competing in 12 teams for the $25 million prize purse on offer.

Much like the rest of the LIV Golf events so far, this week’s LIV DC will also feature a stacked field. Players including the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship 2023 champion Brooks Koepka, will be present among its top contenders.

LIV Golf @livgolf_league



Read more about our Power Rankings here:



#LIVGolf Who are your picks to win in DC?Read more about our Power Rankings here: livgolf.com/news/news-liv-… Who are your picks to win in DC?Read more about our Power Rankings here: livgolf.com/news/news-liv-…#LIVGolf https://t.co/zioHfBWevQ

LIV Golf DC prize money

LIV Golf DC has a $25 million prize purse. According to LIV's prize money distribution chart, the weekend event’s winner will bag a whopping $4,000,000. This is a 20 per cent cut of the total purse. While the winner takes the major share, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $2,125,000. It is pertinent to note that the LIV Golf winner will not get OWGR ranking points as the circuit is not qualified for the same.

The golfer finishing third on the final leaderboard will win $1,500,000, while the player ending up fourth will take $1,050,000. All 48 players on the field will earn prize money paychecks as LIV events do not have classic 36 holes cut.

Apart from the individual prizes, LIV Golf also awards the best-performing teams at each event. The top three teams will split the $5 million prize money between them, with the winning team bagging $3 million. The runner-up will take $1.5 million and the third team on the podium will get $500,000.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf DC:

1 - $4,000,000

2 - $2,125,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,050,000

5 - $975,000

6 - $800,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $540,000

12 - $450,000

13 - $360,000

14 - $270,000

15 - $250,000

16 - $240,000

17 - $232,000

18 - $226,000

19 - $220,000

20 - $200,000

21 - $180,000

22 - $172,000

23 - $170,000

24 - $168,000

25 - $166,000

26 - $164,000

27 - $162,000

28 - $160,000

29 - $158,000

30 - $156,000

31 - $154,000

32 - $152,000

33 - $150,000

34 - $148,000

35 - $146,000

36 - $144,000

37 - $142,000

38 - $140,000

39 - $138,000

40 - $136,000

41 - $134,000

42 - $132,000

43 - $130,000

44 - $128,000

45 - $126,000

46 - $124,000

47 - $122,000

48 - $120,000

The prize money will be split between players tied at different positions on the final leaderboard.

Poll : 0 votes