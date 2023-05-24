LIV Golf DC: Schedule, prize purse, top players, and more explored

The prestigious Trump National Golf Club will host the highly anticipated LIV Golf DC competition. This famous event, which will take place from May 26 to 28, will feature some of the world's best golfers fighting for a large purse of $25 million.

LIV Golf DC is a platform for golfing greatness that attracts top-tier players from throughout the world. Participants will demonstrate their abilities and compete for victory on the magnificent fairways of Trump National Golf Club, with a large reward on the line.

Golf fans can expect three days of tough combat, as the field is made up of great professionals vying for a portion of the substantial prize money. The event promises to entertain viewers with spectacular displays of talent, strategic gameplay, and exciting moments.

What you need to know about LIV Golf DC, Washington

The highly anticipated LIV Golf DC, Washington tournament is poised to attract golf lovers and sports fans alike. This event promises strong competition and substantial rewards for competitors, with a stunning purse of $25 million, consisting of $20 million for individual players and an additional $5 million for the team event.

The coveted winner's share is an amazing $4 million, offering a huge incentive for competitors to exhibit their skills and emerge victorious in this premier tournament. The field is limited to 48 participants, ensuring that only a select group of top-tier golfers compete for glory.

The lack of a 36-hole cut is one noteworthy aspect of the LIV Golf, Washington competition. This means that all players will have the opportunity to compete throughout the tournament, giving an extra element of excitement and anticipation.

2023 LIV Golf DC League format

The 2023 LIV Golf DC League brings an exciting team concept, which adds a new level of competition and friendship to the game of golf. Individual and team events will be at the forefront of this exciting season, with 12 teams made of world-class stars.

Fans can expect compact fields and action-packed gameplay with shotgun starts as the league progresses, guaranteeing that every moment on the course is loaded with excitement. Because there are no cuts, fans may follow their favorite players throughout the event, immersing themselves in the journey of these golfing champions.

The team model adds a new aspect to the season, culminating in a season-ending Team Championship event that showcases the participants' collaborative accomplishments. Keep an eye out for dramatic team clashes and outstanding golf performances as the 2023 LIV Golf League brings together the top players from across the world in a quest for individual and team triumph.

List of players participating in the LIV Golf DC 2023 tournament

Abraham Ancer - Fireballs GC (Mexico) Richard Bland - Cleeks GC (England) Dean Burmester - Stinger GC (Republic of South Africa) Laurie Canter - Majesticks GC (England) Paul Casey - Crushers GC (England) Eugenio Chacarra - Fireballs GC (Spain) Bryson DeChambeau - Crushers GC (USA) Sergio Garcia - Fireballs GC (Spain) Talor Gooch - RangeGoats GC (USA) Branden Grace - Stinger GC (Republic of South Africa) Sam Horsfield - Majesticks GC (England) Charles Howell III - Crushers GC (USA) Dustin Johnson - 4Aces GC (USA) Matt Jones - Ripper GC (Australia) Martin Kaymer - Cleeks GC (Germany) Sihwan Kim - Iron Heads GC (USA) Brooks Koepka - Smash GC (USA) Chase Koepka - Smash GC (USA) Jason Kokrak - Smash GC (USA) Anirban Lahiri - Crushers GC (India) Danny Lee - Iron Heads GC (New Zealand) Marc Leishman - Ripper GC (Australia) Graeme McDowell - Cleeks GC (Northern Ireland) Phil Mickelson - HyFlyers GC (USA) Jediah Morgan - Ripper GC (Australia) Sebastián Muñoz - Torque GC (Colombia) Kevin Na - Iron Heads GC (USA) Joaquin Niemann - Torque GC (Chile) Louis Oosthuizen - Stinger GC (Republic of South Africa) Carlos Ortiz - Fireballs GC (Mexico) Mito Pereira - Torque GC (Chile) Pat Perez - 4Aces GC (USA) Thomas Pieters - RangeGoats GC (Belgium) James Piot - HyFlyers GC (USA) Ian Poulter - Majesticks GC (England) David Puig - Torque GC (Spain) Patrick Reed - 4Aces GC (USA) Charl Schwartzel - Stinger GC (South Africa) Cameron Smith - Ripper GC (Australia) Brendan Steele - HyFlyers GC (USA) Henrik Stenson - Majesticks GC (Sweden) Cameron Tringale - HyFlyers GC (USA) Peter Uihlein - 4Aces GC (USA) Harold Varner III - RangeGoats GC (USA) Scott Vincent - Iron Heads GC (Zimbabwe) Bubba Watson - RangeGoats GC (USA) Lee Westwood - Majesticks GC (England) Bernd Wiesberger - Cleeks GC (Austria) Matthew Wolff - Smash GC (USA)

These talented golfers from around the world will showcase their skills and compete for glory in the LIV Golf DC 2023 tournament.

