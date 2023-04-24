What is the controversy surrounding Eddie Pepperell and LIV Golfer Richard Bland?

The internet is on fire, with Eddie Pepperell and LIV golfer Richard Bland getting involved in a Twitter banter. However, Bland recently apologized for his remarks and said that he was drunk and flew under the influence of it.

The matter began with Pepperell replying to a Twitter user in a tweet in which he was tagged. Later on, Bland jumped in and things got heated. A Twitter user named R Mitchell re-quoted a tweet from LIV Golf Updates and wrote:

"Well well well. Isn't sport changing rather a lot? What a surprise. "You can't buck the market". We're gonna have @PepperellEddie on @EntertainedAre next. He is an intellect I really admire but I suspect we won't be agreeing. Which is fine."

Full details of Eddie Pepperell and LIV golfer Richard Bland's Twitter war

Just after R Mitchell shared his tweet, Pepperell replied to it and shared his views on LIV Golf. He wrote:

"I suspect we'll agree on a few things. One thing to add, this has been happening at Scottsdale for years now, so not sure how much LIV is really changing things here, but we can discuss on Monday."

Eddie Pepperell then followed up with his remarks on changes to the Eastern Tour and DP World Tour. He wrote:

"We've tried and done plenty of different stuff over the years on ET/DPWT. More than every other Tour combined probably. Can't tell you how many juniors have hit it inside me on par 3's in Holland!"

However, things went smoothly until Richard Bland jumped into the picture. He replied to Eddie Pepperell in a quirky way and wrote:

"Ed.. tell me where on DP World there’s been a hole like this? Because in 22 yrs of playing the tour I can't think of any. But maybe your 15 minutes on tour you know different."

Eddie Pepperell then replied to Richard Bland and explained the entire scenario of the DP World Tour. He wrote:

"Where to start…Suppose it’s simple; in my 15 minutes I won more events than you did in 22 years. What the Tour has done (just to name a few); GolfSixes. Heineken hole at Himmerland. Beat the Pro in Holland. The Tour, which you spent 22 years on did ok for you mate."

However, Richard Bland apologized to Pepperell and said he was under the influence of alcohol. Pepperell tagged Bland and said that alcohol definitely messes things up but gratefully said he did not take anything personally.

LIV Golfer Richard Bland, later on, said that he was apologizing for the remarks and told himself that he should not tweet under the influence.

"Unfortunately I did have to many last Ed.. & I apologise for what I said.. I should know better not to tweet under the influence."

Eddie Pepperell finally came up with his iconic sarcastic remarks and wrote to Richard Bland:

"You just left yourself so open. The haymaker had no choice but to land."

After a series of tweets, the matter between Pepperell and Bland cooled down. The lesson that people should learn from this short Twitter war is never to go on social media when they are under the influence of alcohol.

