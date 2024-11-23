LIV Golf executive awarded SBJ’s forty under 40 honor

LIV Golf EVP and Head of Team Business Operations, Katie O'Reilly was awarded Sports Business Journal's forty under 40 honor recently. She joined the Saudi-backed league in May this year.

Although the honor was announced in April 2024, it was awarded to her at the 25th anniversary event of SBJ. O'Reilly was joined by fellow LIV Golf colleagues, CMO Adam Harter, Chief Communications Officer Ilana Finley, CEO Greg Norman, and Chief Legal Officer John Ruzich. The black-tie gala was held at Pier Sixty in Chelsea Piers, Manhatten.

O'Reilly has previously worked with prestigious organizations such as the NBA, IMG, Philadelphia 76ers, and Madison Square Garden among others. She was awarded Philadelphia Business Journal's forty under 40 honor in 2016. The honor was followed by a Leaders under 40 recognition in 2019.

"The end product for the fans. At the end of the day, it’s all for them" - LIV Golf EVP Katie O'Reilly on what sports business leaders should be more mindful of

Katie O'Reilly has illustrious experience in the business of sports having worked for several big companies in the industry. When she was honored with SBJ's fourty under 40 award, she did a small interview with them reflecting on her experience.

She was asked what sports business leaders should be more mindful of and said (via Sports Business Journal):

"The end product for the fans. At the end of the day, it’s all for them; and a continued focus on developing people leaders and the next generation of diverse sports executives, especially in a post-pandemic era/world."

O'Reilly was among the string of new executive hires that LIV announced early this year. She was roped in along with David Phillips, Ross Hallett, Tim Taylor and Pam Sacree. The 39-year-old said then that she was "thrilled" to work for the breakaway league. (via LIV Golf):

"LIV Golf has made tremendous strides in expanding the golf ecosystem and I’m thrilled to join that effort."

She further added:

"LIV provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with the best golfers in the world in building 13 teams with global reach into established businesses with globally renowned brands, passionate fans, and strong commercial partnerships. Along with LIV Golf’s world-class executive team, now is the time to continue the push towards innovation and focus on building sustained growth."

This year, LIV really upped it's game by signing not just top executives with decades-long experience, but some of the top golfers in the world as well. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton joined the Saudi-backed circuit in December 2023 and January 2024 respectively. Their additions to the new 13-team format yielded good viewership with Rahm even winning the Individual Championship crown in his rookie season with the tour.

LIV Golf even brought back Anthony Kim, who had been missing from action for almost 12 years. Reportedly, despite of a lackluster season, he will be staying with the league in the upcoming season. The 2025 season is expected to kickstart in early February in Riyadh.

