"LIV Golf fans are idiots" - Fans slam claim that Patrick Reed helped ESPN's rating spike at the PGA Championship

ESPN was broadcasting the 2025 PGA Championship when, according to LIV Golf Nation on X, the ratings spiked right after Patrick Reed began his first hole. This would suggest that fans began tuning in when he started his day, and that some were not watching prior.

The Major winner was part of a group of three golfers, and other things were happening at that time, so it's impossible to nail down exactly why everyone started watching when he teed off without asking them.

"ESPN’s TV ratings spiked the moment Captain America teed off. Patrick Reed is chasing greatness and the golf world is watching!" the page tweeted.

The claim that it was due to Reed has some golf fans disgruntled.

"LIV Golf fans are idiots!"

"That’s because Bryson (DeChambeau) was about to tee off. Nobody cares about Patrick Reed," one said.

"Didn’t even know Patrick Reed was in the afternoon wave until they showed him," another wrote.

Some pointed to Reed being paired with Jordan Spieth, a player searching for a career Grand Slam.

"Spieth being in the group probably had a lot to do with that!" a fan replied.

"Even LIV fans don’t like Reed...," another said.

"Everyone loves watching a cheater," one added.

The LIV star tried to get every advantage he could before the PGA Championship.

Patrick Reed enlisted LIV teammate's help before the PGA Championship

Reed got some help from a teammate (Image via Imagn)

Set at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, Patrick Reed enlisted one of his teammates who's not even in the tournament. Harold Varner III is a member at Quail Hollow, so Reed opted to practice with him in the days leading up to the event. He felt that Varner could give him some insight to the course.

Varner was present during Tuesday's practice round at the club he's been a member of since 2021, playing alongside Reed, according to Golf Monthly. Despite not qualifying, the LIV star and Reed's teammate since 2024 came to play and give any advice he could about the lies, the greens, and the course as a whole. It may or may not translate to success for Reed, who is two over par through two holes in the second round.

