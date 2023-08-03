LIV Golf Fantasy: All you need to know about the free-to-play game

LIV Golf has introduced a fantasy free-to-play game for its viewers around the globe. Golf enthusiasts can now join the public league and create their own teams from anywhere in the world.
They can statically pick players and choose any of the 12 teams of LIV Golf and their 48 players to make a four-player team and win attractive prizes.
LIV Golf wants its fans to engage in and create a deeper connection with the 54-hole format game, thus introducing a fantasy league. LIV Golf Fantasy is available for users 16 years of age and older in more than 180 territories around the globe. Players just need to log in at fantasy.livgolf.com and build their team.
Speaking about the fantasy game, LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman said:
“LIV Golf’s new fantasy game is another way to deliver on a core focus of our league: bringing new audiences to the sport through fun, creative opportunities that engage with fans around the world. We are just scratching the surface on the possibilities with team golf, and building fantasy teams with the game’s biggest stars is a natural tie-in for fans who love the thrill of team sports and competing with each other.”
It's very easy for players to choose their golfers wisely. LIVGolf.com features all the odds and performance records of the players and teams on the star-studded 2023 roster.
The team owner needs to select one captain and three other players, along with one substitute and one LIV Golf team, to participate in the fantasy game. Next, they need to choose the lineups for all three rounds, which can be changed or replaced by a substitute after each round.
The top three players selected by the team owner who secured the lowest score at the end of each round are added to the scoreboard, and the team points are added based on the actual performance of the team in the LIV Golf event.
After three rounds of competition, the team owner with the most points will be declared the winner.
LIV Golf players
Here is a list of the LIV golfers whom fantasy players can select for their teams:
- 1. Talor Gooch
- 2. Cameron Smith
- 3. Brooks Koepka
- 4. Patrick Reed
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 6. Branden Grace
- 7. Harold Varner III
- 8. Sebastian Munoz
- 9. Peter Uihlein
- 10. Mito Pereira
- 11. Charles Howell III
- 12. Cameron Tringale
- 13. Bryson DeChambeau
- 14. Carlos Ortiz
- 15. Dean Burmester
- 16. Sergio Garcia
- 17. Louis Oosthuizen
- 18. Jason Kokrak
- 19. Peter Perez
- 20. Brendan Steele
- 21. Anirban Lahiri
- 22. Danny Lee
- 23. Henrik Stenson
- 24. Joaquin Niemann
- 25. Kevin Na
- 26. Marc Leishman
- 27. Matthew Wolff
- 28. Scott Vincent
- 29. Eugenio Chacarra
- 30. David Puig
- 31. Ian Poulter
- 32. Richard Bland
- 33. Paul Casey
- 34. Thomas Pieters
- 35. Matt Jones
- 36. Bubba Watson
- 37. Ogletree
- 38. Charl Schwartzel
- 39. Sam Horsfield
- 40. Laurie Canter
- 41. Abraham Ancer
- 42. Graeme McDowell
- 43. Phil Mickelson
- 44. Jediah Morgan
- 45. Lee Westwood
- 46. Bernd Wiesberger
- 47. Chase Koepka
- 48. Martin Kaymer
- 49. James Piot
- 50. Sihwan Kim